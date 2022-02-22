Police report, 2/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Megan Louise Boan, 31, Lee St. Extension, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.
▲ Dylan Spencer Dyches, Pearl Lane, Ellabell — Criminal trespass.
▲ Tiffany Grier, 44, Metts Road — Simple battery/family violence.
▲ Joshua Robert Johnson, 32, Bloomingdale Road, Pooler — Theft by receiving/felony.
▲ Ricky Lee Lively, 33, Maple Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
▲ Mollie Ann Saxon, 42, Slim Ray Road, Glennville — Possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects, improper left or right turn.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Kenneth LaFrazier Clark, 19, Rucker Lane — Four charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, four charges use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances.
▲ Larry Donell Dixon, 36, Michael St. — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
▲ Demetris Andrea Johnson, 21, Burglary first degree/felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor.
➤ Brooklet Police Department
▲ Ian Mikhail Sorrell, 27, West Lee St., Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Colin Timothy Blake, 25, Vista Circle — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.
▲ Peyton Thomas Bouhan, 24, South Main St. — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
▲ Jonathan James Clifton, 37, Shady Oak Lane, Claxton — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
▲ Brandon LaShawn Crawford, 27, South College St. — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
▲ Zachary Ryan Guiff, 27, High Bluff Circle, Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
▲ James Zachary Pike, 55, East Lane St., Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Braxton Lee Harris, 18, Greenwood Circle, Madison — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday; three calls Saturday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Friday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday, three calls Saturday.
▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 25 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 27 medical calls Saturday.
▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday.
▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 49 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday.
▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday.
▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Friday.
▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Saturday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.
▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.
▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.
— compiled by Jim Healy