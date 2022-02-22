Police report, 2/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Megan Louise Boan, 31, Lee St. Extension, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Dylan Spencer Dyches, Pearl Lane, Ellabell — Criminal trespass.

▲ Tiffany Grier, 44, Metts Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Joshua Robert Johnson, 32, Bloomingdale Road, Pooler — Theft by receiving/felony.

▲ Ricky Lee Lively, 33, Maple Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Mollie Ann Saxon, 42, Slim Ray Road, Glennville — Possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects, improper left or right turn.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kenneth LaFrazier Clark, 19, Rucker Lane — Four charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, four charges use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances.

▲ Larry Donell Dixon, 36, Michael St. — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

▲ Demetris Andrea Johnson, 21, Burglary first degree/felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Ian Mikhail Sorrell, 27, West Lee St., Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Colin Timothy Blake, 25, Vista Circle — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Peyton Thomas Bouhan, 24, South Main St. — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jonathan James Clifton, 37, Shady Oak Lane, Claxton — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Brandon LaShawn Crawford, 27, South College St. — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Zachary Ryan Guiff, 27, High Bluff Circle, Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ James Zachary Pike, 55, East Lane St., Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Braxton Lee Harris, 18, Greenwood Circle, Madison — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 25 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 27 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 49 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy