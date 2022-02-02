Police report, 2/2/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Demetrius D’Angelo Bertrand, 25, Highway 301 South – Simple battery/family violence.

Misty Lane Kennedy, 37, Tryon Place – Possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane.

Kevin Allen Lee, 47, Highway 119 North, Pembroke – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

George William Reed, 41, Eldora, Ellabell – Theft of services/misdemeanor, damaging, injuring or interfering with property of public utility company, Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

John Clay Wofford, 18, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

STANFORD DRIVE – Complainant said some unknown juveniles have been littering in the subdivision’s pond dam area and causing damage to the seated areas. She said they have accessed her property to get to the pond dam and she will notify the Sheriff’s Office when she sees them again.

LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD – In reference to reports of a man lying in the middle of the road. After further investigation, the man was arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence and two other related charges.

VETERANS MEMORIAL PARKWAY – On patrol, a black Dodge Charger turned right abruptly near deputy’s vehicle in violation of a clearly marked yield sign. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was observed throwing a small bag of a leafy green substance, suspected to be marijuana. After investigation, the driver was found to be in violation of his limited DUI permit. He also was charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., littering, tampering with evidence and failure to yield at a yield sign.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Deputy attempted to make a stop on a 2008 Toyota Camry. The vehicle failed to stop and after a brief chase, it was called off and the vehicle got away.

HARVEY WILSON ROAD – Complainant said after texting her brother’s girlfriend, he texted her back angry she asked to borrow any items. Complainant said the texts her unwanted and unsolicited. She said that anytime she needs anything from the offender he always says no, but she always helps. Complainant was advised of her options.

HIGHWAY 67 – While on patrol, vehicle was clocked at 102 mph in a 55 mph zone. Dispatch said there was no insurance on the vehicle. Driver was allowed to contact insurance company, but they said there was no insurance on the vehicle. Driver was cited and vehicle towed.

ROCKY FORD ROAD – The Metter Police Department contacted Bulloch County dispatch and advised that a stolen vehicle was at a Rocky Ford location. The vehicle, a 2006 white Ford Ranger, was located and impounded for the Metter Police Department.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Service Bulloch – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 36 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy