Police report, 2/21/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jammi Lynn Graham, 43, Ponderosa Road, Portal – suspended license.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Joshua Blake Kensington, 21, South Main Street – suspended license, improper tag.

▲ Ernest Jack Wright, 25, West Inman Street – felony probation violation.





➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Kendric Alexander Powell, 21, Chandler Road – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TOWHEE TRAIL – A man was advised by a financial institution that his interest rates would increase due to a lower credit score. He checked and his credit score was drastically lower than it should be. He found out someone had opened an account using his identity information with National Tire and Battery and made fraudulent charges.

▲ MUD ROAD – Deputies, along with firefighters, responded to a vehicle fire.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No new incident reports filed.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and 13 traffic warnings and assisted eight motorists Wednesday.

▲ RECREATIONAL ACTIVITY CENTER – Officers responded to a reported theft of unattended property and to an injured person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – eight calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 64 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – three calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power Company – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

▲ Statesboro City Gas – one call.

▲ American Red Cross – one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room – one call.

▲ East Georgia Labor & Delivery – one call.

▲ Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one fire call, 19 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one coroner call, seven medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon