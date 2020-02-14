Police report, 2/14/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Gregory Scott Brack, 53, Lanier Drive – felony probation violation.

▲ Kristen Nicole Handy, 29, Deloach Church Road, Pembroke – violation of accountability court.

▲ Kambriel Sharna Hodges, 28. Hunnicutt Drive – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Bobby Dean Iler, 48, Riverview Road, Brooklet – possession/use of rug related objects.

▲ Erica Marie Lanier, 34, Courtney Way – criminal; trespass, probation violation.

▲ Monica Armani Howard, 23, Mincey Street – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Terry Randall O’Connor, 55, Oakwood Drive – criminal trespass.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Maircle Staceyonia Ware, 17, Johnson Street – terroristic threats and acts, disrupting a public school, false statements and writings.

▲ Dyiquiez Tymaine Barnes. 19, East Olliff Street – obstruction, giving false information, driving without a valid license, stop sign violation.

▲ Zharnae Nyshyri Webster, 22, Stambuk Lane – theft by taking.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jakobe Eugene Wright, 17, Highway 24 – possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a firearm of knife during commission three counts of unlawful; association with criminal street gang activity; three counts of unlawful to commit an offense for gang status; three counts of unlawful to maintain/acquire criminal street gang activity for control/interest.

▲ Cody Lee Herrington, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – stop sign violation, speeding, misrepresenting ID to buy alcohol, DUI/less safe.

▲ Derrix Kirkland, 68, McKinnon Street – speeding, failure to maintain lane, DUI.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Jacquez Jahuan Blake, 17, McIntyre Street, Savannah – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MY COUSIN VINNY’S – Deputies responded to a reported theft and are investigating the matter.

▲ NEW TOWN ROAD – Humane Enforcement responded to a call at Greasy Corner Hunting Club about dead hunting dogs and found three dead dogs and two “still alive but appeared to be neglected.” A man was cited and released. Humane officers seized the living dogs.

▲ CHARLIE LANE – A woman said a man claiming to be an Atlanta police officer called and asked if she had tried to rent a car. He said someone was using her driver’s license to do so.

▲ PORTAL MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL – A juvenile slipped out of the school through a side door and got into a car with another juvenile, who was a former student. The driver was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the student who skipped class was charged with runaway juvenile.

▲ SOUTHEAST BULLOCH MIDDLE SCHOOL – A deputy had to restrain a female juvenile disrupting classes until she calmed down enough for discipline by the school staff.

▲ RUSHING MOBILE HOME PARK – Deputies responded to a reported forgery.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL MIDDLE SCHOOL – Deputies responded to a fight.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A pregnant woman was given information on Safe Haven and a protective order after she reported a battery and false imprisonment against her. Physical injuries were also photographed. She was advised of procedures to take out warrants.

▲ WEST PARRISH STREET – Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ EL SOMBRERO – Someone passed a counterfeit bill.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A man reported a wallet stolen.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued eight traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – A student was judicially referred to university authorities for discipline over a drug offense.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – nine calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one calls

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 29 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one first responder calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one fire call and six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one fire call, five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon