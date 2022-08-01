Police report, 1/8/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Randy Lee Adams, 31, Highway 301 South — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper stopping/parking in roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jacob Matthew Bice, 21, Highway 301 South — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Christopher David Tramane Bostic, 34, Thompson St., Sylvania — Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass/family violence, three charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Raymon Martese Johnson, 33, Middleground Plantation — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Taryn Nicole Marquez, 39, R. Smith Road, Ellabell — Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Bruce Izel Freeman-Mitchell, 23, Bermuda Run — Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Omar Tajai Barnes, 17, Ogeechee Drive East — Affray.

Jacameron Tyler Brown, 17, Allen Circle — Affray.

▲ Justin Arthur Geter, 25, Statesboro Place Circle — Discharging firearms in city limits, reckless conduct.

▲ Raymont Johnson, Lanier Drive — Battery/family violence.

▲ James Stephen Mattie, Grady Johnson St. — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Patrick Cortez Stewart, 25, South Main St. — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD — Employee of AT&T said the company’s copper wire was taken from the cell phone tower at the site. Entry was made by climbing the chain link fence and cutting the barb wire at the top. The tower had not been visited by a worker since mid-December.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Driver of a grey Nissan van was stopped doing 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver said she was driving a work van and the speedometer doesn’t work. She said she has told the owner because she has received other speeding citations, but it has not been fixed. The driver was issued a speeding ticket and also one for having a non-working speedometer.

▲ SETTLEMENT ROAD — Complainant said she was informed by her bank that an unknown offender had accessed her banking account and changed some personal information, including requesting a new card. She said someone tried to access the account once, but it was denied. She has not lost any funds and all her banking information has been changed.

▲ CLITO ROAD — Complainant said his 2003 Buick LaSabre was stolen from his residence sometime in the overnight hours of Jan. 6. The vehicle was entered as stolen and is under investigation.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Dec. 27-Jan. 2)

▲ Rural county intake — Three adult dogs and one puppy.

▲ City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs.

▲ Adopted — Two adult dogs and one adult cat.

▲ Rescued — Three adult dogs and 24 puppies.

▲ Died at Shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $200.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 31-Jan. 6)

▲ Portal — One fire alarm; one medical response call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Register — One miscellaneous fire call; one hazmat call; one fire alarm.

▲ Nevils — One miscellaneous fire call; three fire alarms; one brush/grass fire; one medical response call; two vehicle fires.

▲ Bay — One suspicious activity; one brush/grass fire; two vehicle fires.

▲ Stilson — One brush/grass fire; one woods fire.

▲ Brooklet — One fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire.

▲ Leefield — None.

▲ Clito — One fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —21 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Wednesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One first-responder call and five medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911— One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — Four calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy