Police report, 1/7/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kameron Mitchell Archie, 20, Oakfield Drive — failure to yield when entering roadway; possession of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Claude Edward Brooks, 38, Carousel Park Drive, Morrow — disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

▲ Rashad O’Brien Lee, 30, Proctor Street — probation violation.

▲ Brandon Christopher Stevens, 17, Joe Hodges Road — felony theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Keith Bernard Williams, 19, Church Street — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of a drug-related object; possession of a schedule II controlled substance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Sameer Owens Williams, 27, Lester Road — theft of lost or mislaid property.

▲ Jatavius Rakim Johnson, 24, Greenwood Avenue — suspended license, failure to yield when entering roadway.

▲ Basilisa Lopez, 49, North Masonic Street, Millen — expired registration, driving without a license.

▲ Willie Charles Peoples, 37, Lanier Drive — possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; theft by shoplifting; two counts of bench warrant.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Rudolph Hendrix, 66, Denmark Street — DUI/less safe, failure of driver to exercise due care, seat belt violation, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, speeding.

▲ Randall Mitchell, 65, South Rogers Street, Pooler — DUI/less safe, failure to report accident, expired registration, two counts hit-and-run, suspended license, impeding traffic, improper stopping, obscured tag.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WEST MAIN STREET — A man said another male came at him with a cane, and the other man said the first came at him with a box cutter. No witnesses were available and each was given information on seeking warrants.

In a separate case police responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A man was arrested for shoplifting $151 worth of goods, as well as possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

In a separate case someone was cited for shoplifting $17 worth of consumable items.

A third incident involved a person being cited for shoplifting $25 in goods.

▲ JAMES STREET — A woman witnessed someone entering autos and reported it to police.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Someone reported a lost or stolen pillow top comforter.

In a separate case someone reported the theft of a tool box from a truck bed.

▲ SUPER 8 MOTEL — Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ COPPER BEECH TOWNHOUSES — Police took a criminal trespass report.

▲ GARDEN DISTRICT — A person reported as suspicious was arrested for loitering and obstruction.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A woman told police someone struck her and spit on her.

▲ LOWES — Someone found a handgun in the restroom and turned it over to police.

▲ GOODWILL — A woman said $112 cash and an undetermined value of several gift cards were stolen from her wallet.

▲ FLASH FOODS/FAIR ROAD — A man who had been served a criminal trespass warning returned anyway and shoplifting a $10 pack of beer before fleeing.

▲ FOOD WORLD/FAIR ROAD — Someone moved cart corrals around in the parking lot.

▲ SAV-A-LOT — A man trying to conceal a $4 item was cited for shoplifting.

▲ GRADY JOHNSON ROAD — A person was charged with simple battery and simple assault after a dispute.

▲ ENMARKET/FAIR ROAD — Officers arrested a person for simple battery.

▲ VISTA CIRCLE — A juvenile was arrested on criminal trespass charges and sent to a detention center.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ NORTH POLK ROAD — A man shoved another and tried to force his way into a house. He was later arrested.

▲ CARRIAGE TRAIL — Someone reported a burglary, theft and entering auto. A second report involved a stolen gun and burglary.

▲ BIRCH COURT — A woman said a high school friend who had “pushed his boundaries” in the past continues to harass her via Facebook and asked her to unblock her number so he could call her. He said he could not live without her.

▲ PLANTATIION CIRCLE — Two guns were reportedly stolen from a vehicle.

▲ MAY ROAD — A complainant said other persons were aggressive when informed their dog was running loose. The other parties claimed the caller was aggressive towards them. One man reportedly threatened to shoot another.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Friday through Sunday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday, 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, five calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — five calls Friday, one call Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Friday, six calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Friday, 35 calls Saturday, 16 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — one rescue call, one accident call, two first-responder calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, 17 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one coroner call, one accident call, three first-responder calls, 17 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — two accident calls, one first-responder call, five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one first-responder call, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — six medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday, 48 calls Saturday, 34 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Friday, five calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Ware County 911 — one call Saturday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon