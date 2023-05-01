Police report, 1/5/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Cody Thatcher Kersey, 29, Parham Road, Swainsboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Edwin Gerry Miller, 40, Johnny Brannen Road — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Dalvin Marquez Powell, 25, Wren Lane — Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Sequavious Deovanta Reeves, 28, Groover Lane — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Jared Michael Techmeier, 21, Thomas Farm Road, Milan — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dyani Jhane Ponder, 21, Rucker Lane — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, maintaining a disorderly house.

▲ Rasheene Antonio Scott, 32, Pleasant Ave. — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance, tag/registration requirements, headlight requirements.

▲ Saul Nepomucemo, 23, Carolina Ave., Beaufort — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, four charges failure to maintain lane.

▲ Devin Leroy Cooper, 28, Finn Circle — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Shalonda Patrice Hunter, 31 — Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, theft by shoplifting.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dwayne Charles Moore, 20, Johnson St. — DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

▲ Shan Patrick Maurice Sapp, 46, Lanier Drive — Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Derrick Dion Brown, 21, Brantin Ave. — Speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Michael Bryan Mainquist, 46, Grasslands Drive, Pooler — Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Veronica Hunter, Morris St. — Possession of methamphetamine, suspended registration, no insurance, failure to dim headlights.

▲ Michael Bryan Mainquist, 46, Grasslands Drive, Pooler — DUI less safe drugs, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Jeremy Jeffrey Pehlke, 30, Brimwood Drive, Macon — Theft by taking/motor vehicle, false report of a crime.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Keyveion Entrez Robbins, 21, Lanier Drive — Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

▲ NEVILS DAISY ROAD — Complainant said her son was staying at residence and wanted to retrieve some clothes and a gaming system from that residence since he no longer lives there. The owner of the residence gave him a bag of clothes but said they knew nothing of a gaming system. The owner requested the complainant and her son be served with a criminal trespass, which they were. The son was referred to Magistrate Court about his gaming system.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said there was an unwanted person at his residence. The person was issued a verbal criminal trespass warning and transported to the Bulloch/Bryan County line.

▲ RAILROAD BED ROAD — In responding to a report of a suspicious man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, the man was found to be “highly intoxicated” and trying to leave the scene of a single vehicle crash. Upon being placed in a Georgia State Patrol vehicle, the man opened and damaged most of the medical supplies in the patrol car.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Monday; 19 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Three calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Monday; 24 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one fire call and 33 medical calls Monday; 35 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Monday; 13 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and three medical calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 32 calls Monday; 43 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Screven County — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Henry County — One call Tuesday.

▲ Glynn County — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy