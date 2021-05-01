Police report, 1/5/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tanesha Roshan Odom, 39, Raymond St. – Disrupting a public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct.

Cory Devito Reese, 28, Johnson St., Portal – Giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, maintaining a disorderly house.

Jessica Latrelle Roberts, Moore Road, Portal – Criminal damage to property/second degree, simple battery.

Statesboro Police Department

Anthony Richardson, 65, Lanier Drive – Aggravated stalking.

Grayson Brady Wallace, 41, Shuman Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Justin David Mesmer, 22, King Arthur Drive – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jaquavious Javon Mitchell, 22, Leonard Circle, Waynesboro – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Don Lamar Parker, 47, Turner St. – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Rosita Rivera, 46, Highway 24 – Two charges hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to obey traffic control device.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN ROAD – Complainant said he rides around his property every evening. He said he noticed tire tracks that were not his, along with trash and footprints that are not his. He said he has observed headlights on his property that immediately leave when he went to investigate. Deputy rode the property and did not make contact with or observe anyone.

S&S RAILROAD BED – Two complainants said they heard six shots while walking their dog and saw a truck with LED lights take off towards Statesboro when they approached. They then saw a deer had been shot. The Department of Natural Resources was notified. Offender is not known.

MIDDLEGROUND PLANTATION – Complainant said someone had used her Walmart account without her permission to buy freeze dried beef stew, a five-year survival kit, a one-person, 30-day food supply kit and condoms. The items were scheduled to be mailed to an address in Michigan, but she was able to stop the charges. She contacted her bank and Walmart about the fraudulent charges.

BRAGAN ROAD – Complainant said that sometime overnight, her bank account was hacked and someone stole $380. She said she doesn’t know who hacked her account or to whom the money was transferred.

NATURE WAY – Complainant reported that a neighbor was seen trespassing in his back yard on his surveillance camera. The victim advised that he and the offender have an ongoing problem between them over an issue of their dogs getting in a fight. The offender was located at his residence. The offender stated he was over at the incident location taking pictures. The offender was served with a criminal trespass warning.

NEWTON ROAD – Complainant said she was riding her four-wheeler when a woman known to her came up behind her trying to fight her. She said the woman followed her home and now will not stop coming to her residence trying to fight her. Complainant wants the woman served with a criminal trespass. Attempts contact the woman to serve a criminal trespass were unsuccessful and will continue.

OLD REGISTER ROAD – A clerk at a convenience store called in a suspicious incident involving two people sitting in a vehicle parked at the store for more than one hour acting suspiciously. Upon making contact with the driver, she admitted having possession of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was located and the driver was arrested.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Evans County Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 30 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 44 calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy