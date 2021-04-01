Police report, 1/4/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Diego de Jesus Diaz Guttierrez, 26, Cindy Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drug consent, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Andrew Bryce Irish, 25, Colony Lane, Brooklet – Aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, battery/family violence.

▲ John Robert Lanier, 59, Mike Brannen Road, Register – Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Brittany Nicole, Lopez Gomez, 28, Cottonwood Extension, Jesup – Possession of methamphetamine.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ella Marie Anderson, 18, E. Hencart Road, Glennville – DUI under the age of 21, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Owen Collier Barth 25, Vista Circle – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property, simple battery against a police officer, interference with government property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony.

▲ Brianna Lachelle Batten, 26, Blue Ridge Drive – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

▲ Kennon Oscar Bell, 20, Buster Rogers Road, Glennville – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license.

▲ Zaquan Trevon Brown, Collins St., Reidsville – Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Al Albert Bussey, Owl Drive – Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Vernon Stanley Felder, 30, Highway 301 – Battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Malik Travon Branch, 23, Longwood Drive – Purchase, possession distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, DUI less safe drugs, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Brett Kim Burke, 37, Hunterspoint Highway, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Brandon Jose Del Rio – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Amy Lee Freeland, 42, Old Register Road – DUI less safe alcohol, impeding the flow of traffic.

▲ Nathaniel Austin Lorden, 24, Conely St., Portal – DUI concentration is .08G or more three hours, failure to maintain lane.

▲ William Raleigh Lynn, 20, Herschel Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, misrepresent to obtain alcohol, headlight requirements.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Halie Marie Kearney, 22, Watson St., Hawkinsville – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday; 28 calls Friday; 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday; three calls Friday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday; five calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday; seven calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Eight calls Thursday; four calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday; one Friday, nine calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Thursday; 26 calls Friday; 20 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday; eight calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday; one call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Thursday; four calls Friday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS – One ▲ accident call, two coroner calls, two fire calls and 26 medical calls Thursday; three accident calls, one fire call, two first-responder calls and 30 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one fire call and 23 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday; one accident call and seven medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner call and seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday; 11 medical calls Friday; three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 55 calls Thursday; 53calls Friday; 61 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports – One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Thursday; one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Thursday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday; two calls Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Thursday; three calls Friday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies – 11 calls Thursday; eight calls Friday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy