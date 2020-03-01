Police report, 1/3/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Houston Lee Adams, 29, Packinghouse Road – felony probation violation.

▲ Derek Burton Lindsey, 30, Lake Church Road, Metter – affray.

▲ Kalin Ashley Pittinger, 19, Railroad Avenue, Springfield – possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Demetrius Jesse Wilkins, 26, Bermuda Run Road – bench warrant.

▲ Demetrius Joaquet Young, 29, Cone Homes – simple battery/family violence.

▲ James Eric Bacon, 59, Mosley Road, Claxton – felony probation violation.

▲ Dequan Orlandus Daniels, 25, Orange Street – probation violation.

▲ Juan Giron Espinoza, 23, Orange Street, Vidalia – affray.

▲ Eric Todd Mallard, 45, Forest Pine Drive – possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug related objects, drugs not in original container.

▲ Edwin Wayne Warren, 34, Dakota Lane – possession/use of drug related objects, suspended license, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, seatbelt violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Marquavius De’unta Montgomery, 20, East Jones Avenue – criminal trespass.

▲ Danny Lee Hendrix, 38, Valley Road – three counts theft by deception.

▲ Katrina Ann Fowler, 45, South Main Street – criminal trespass.

▲ Denzel Martiel Byars, 26, Bermuda Run – bench warrant.

▲ Charles Cooper, 57, West Jones Avenue – two counts bench warrant.

▲ Shemar Dequan Denson, 23, Cleo Groffin Homes, Claxton – bench warrant, obstruction, open container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI/less safe, headlights violation.

▲ Christopher Malik Page, 22, Rucker Lane – bench warrant.

▲ Deshan Lamar Rawls, 21, Old Stagecoach Road – criminal trespass.

▲ Marvin Buck Perkins, 56, Hodges Circle – suspended license.

▲ Jason Quintero Rawls, 38, Daphney Lane – cocaine possession; possession/use of drug related objects.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Derik Earl Simuel, 38, Lanier Drive – wanted person (Chatham County).

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ George Andrew Proctor, 29, Christopher Drive, Hinesville – speeding, possession of less than an ounce pf marijuana, possession/use of drug related objects.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jernaul Sha’ree Hannah, 26, Montclair Boulevard, Savannah – suspended license, speeding.

▲ Justin Tyler Maxwell, 23, Power Station Road, Buena Vista – DUI/less safe.

▲ Chance Marshal Churchwell, 29, Mike-Ann Drive – speeding, DUI/less safe.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SOUTHSIDE SERVICE CENTER – Someone reported a theft and property damage.

▲ MEADOW DRIVE – A woman reported a domestic dispute, but other parties involved fled before deputies arrived.

▲ ABACO CIRCLE – Two men, both intoxicated and having a history of involvement with one woman, were arrested for fighting. They met and fought after the woman went to a bar with one of them.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FLASH FOODS – Someone was served with a criminal trespass warning after being caught shoplifting.

▲ INMAN LANE – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ SAV-A-LOT – Someone was cited for shoplifting a $13 item.

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE – A woman said a man grabbed her by the collar and scratched her.

▲ ASPEN HEIGHTS – A man reported the theft of a golf bag and golf clubs.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone shoplifted $18 worth of consumable goods and left the scene.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police responded to a reported armed robbery.

▲ COPPER BEECH APARTMENTS – A woman was charged with simple battery.

▲ GORDON STREET – A woman and another person fought physically. No one was arrested.

▲ EAST GEORGIA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER – A woman found in a bathroom with stolen property was charged and released.

▲ WOODLAND DRIVE – A man said someone threatened him with bodily harm.

▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD – Someone reported a burglary.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD – Someone reported a strong arm robbery.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police - Statesboro Campus

▲ From Dec. 21-24, officers issued 14 citations and 33 traffic warnings and assisted eight motorists.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Someone reported a suspicious person.

BULLOCH COUNTY 911

➤ Law enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls Monday, 23 calls Tuesday, 15 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Monday, three calls Tuesday, three calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – six calls Monday, one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Monday, four calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – seven calls Monday, five calls Tuesday, three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls Monday, three calls Tuesday, seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday, 27 calls Tuesday, 22 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire – three calls Monday, one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire – two calls Monday, three calls Tuesday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire – two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call Wednesday.





➤ Other calls

▲ 911 hang-ups – 49 calls Monday, 35 calls Tuesday, 25 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Monday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Monday, two calls Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call Monday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – six calls Monday, five calls Tuesday, six calls Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Monday – four accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 19 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Tuesday – one accident call, one first-responder call, 15 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday – three accident calls, one first-responder call, 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Monday – nine medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Tuesday – five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Monday – one accident call and four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Tuesday – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Wednesday – two medical calls.

- – compiled by Holli Deal Saxon