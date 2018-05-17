Police report, 1/31/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jared Michael Knight, 38, Lawrence Church Road, Pembroke – suspended license.

▲ Bailey Amber Mixon, 25, Mike Brannen Road – obstruction.

▲ John Robert Lanier, 57, Mike Brannen Road – parole violation obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ Teresa Mixon, 56, Mike Brannen Road – possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Shelton Paul Davis, 55, West 29th Street, Jacksonville, Fla. – felony probation violation.

▲ James Brian Rushing, 56, Burkhalter Road – possession of methamphetamine.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Taylor Donna Fonio, 20, Lanier Drive – purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony; felony tampering with evidence.

▲ Cory Renard Rawls, 38, President Circle – purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime; failure to appear in court; theft by taking; theft by deception, two counts of bench warrant.

▲ Heather Lynne Thompson, 22, Lanier Drive – sale, manufacturing, distribution or purchase of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime; possession of amphetamine.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jasmine Lashelle Williams, 21, Redbud Avenue, Swainsboro – wanted person (Burke County.)

▲ Brelin Diego Frazier, 22, Shellbark Way, Savannah – speeding, fleeing/attempt to elude, reckless driving.

▲ Stephen Douglas Wilson, 31, Kennedy Pond Road – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container, DUI.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Connor Keith Presley, 21, Georgia Avenue – DUI/less safe, stop sign violation.

▲ Harrison Mitchell Marcum, 59 Skye Drive – wanted person (Glynn County).

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SIMONS ROAD – Deputies responded to make a report of a tree falling on a power line.

▲ MIKE BRANNEN ROAD – A man reported his lawn mower was tampered with and a part was broken.

▲ ROCKER ROAD – A woman said her granddaughter slapped her after an app was removed from the child’s tablet.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Someone reported a battery incident.

▲ VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARKWAY – A man was charged with reckless driving.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and seven traffic warnings and assisted one motorists Wednesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 43 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – eight calls.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County 911 –two accident calls, four first responder calls, 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County 911 – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County 911 – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon