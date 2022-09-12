Police report, 12/9/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kyle James Ahrens, 22, Big Buck Crossing, Ellabell – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Tristen Andrew Dyches, 26, West Waters Lane – Two charges possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, three charges fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Kawaici Raheem Lindsay, 30, Raven Lane – Battery/family violence first offense

Statesboro Police Department

Daron Latroy Canty, 59, East Main St. – Obstructing or hindering someone from making emergency telephone calls.

Akeino Devon Dickerson, 39, Main St., Rocky Ford – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

INCIDENTS

TOO SHORT ROAD – Complainant said he has received several calls from a woman he doesn’t know looking for the complainant’s cousin. He said he told the woman to stop calling, but she said she would continue. He was told to block the number and to let the Sheriff’s Office know if he received any more calls from the offender.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST/LEE ST. – After a call was received about a woman in the Brooklet area who was driving a silver Toyota and had taken several types of pills, troopers attempted to stop the vehicle. The woman then led troopers and other law enforcement vehicles on a slow speed chase that ended in Brooklet city limits.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 2-8)

Portal – 12 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; three accidents with injuries; one medical call.

Register – Four medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one medical call.

Nevils – One fire alarm.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one rescue call.

Stilson –Three medical response calls; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 16 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; four fire alarms; two brush/grass fires; one rescue call; two structure fires.

Leefield – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.

Clito – Eight medical response calls; two fire alarms, one structure fire; one medical call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 41 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Five accident calls, one first responder and 34 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 48 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Three calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy