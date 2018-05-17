Police report, 1/29/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Christopher Joseph Grant Brown, 30, JR Cribbs Road, Brooklet – wanted person (Charleston SC).

▲ Martin Stuart Tillman, 27, Knight Drive – felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Terrance Deon Jones, 26, Lanier Drive – aggravated assault.

▲ Walter Eugene Smith, 19, Lennox Road, Augusta – carrying a concealed weapon without a license. speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana

▲ Jeremy Darnell Williams, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – criminal trespass.

▲ Carl Horton, 61, Too Short Road, Pembroke – criminal trespass.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police



▲ Nicholas Randall Murphy, 18, Lovinggood Court, Woodstck – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession/use of drug related objects, underage possession of alcohol.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man was arrested after a woman said he hit her, and she scratched him.

In a separate call, a man told police he found his belongings outside in the trash.

▲ SOUTHERN DOWNS – A woman said someone slashed her car tire.

▲ MAX LOCKOOD DRIVE – A man was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

▲ STADIUM WALK – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ALDERMAN ROAD – A woman said the day after her husband passed away, his family came to her residence to get his possessions. She filed restraining orders against them, she said.

▲ VIRACON – A tow truck driver was served with a criminal trespass warning for the premises

▲ NORTH JACKSON ROAD – A resident asked that a criminal trespass warning be issued against another person.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – Someone reported a simple battery incident.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday.

▲ HENDERSON LIBRARY – Police investigated a suspicious person.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Someone reported a theft by deception.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – Officers responded to a reported simple battery.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – someone reported harassing communications.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls

▲ Georgia State Patrol – three calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Portal Police – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 45 calls

▲ Emanuel County 911 – three calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – 14 calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, three first responder calls, 29 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – eight medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two first responder calls, eight medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon