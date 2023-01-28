Police report, 1/28/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

NICOLE AVENUE – Complainant said she needs her US passport for a trip she plans to take out of the country. She said the last time she remembers seeing it was in June. She believes it is somewhere in her home, but she can’t find it. She did not know the passport number. She wished to have the incident documented to help her obtain a new passport.

OLD REGISTER WAY – Complainant said the license plate for his 2017 Texas flatbed trailer is missing. He said the last time he knows he had it was driving on Interstate 16. He said he wanted to make a report to help him get another plate from the tag office.

FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said he renewed his registration in October and has misplaced the revalidation decal to place on his vehicle license plate. He said he needed to make a report to help him get another decal from the tag office.

MEADOWBROOKE WAY – Complainant said he has lost the licenses plates to both his work trailers. He said he uses one as a dump lift and he thinks it probably fell off. He is unsure what happened to the other. He said he needed to make a report to help him get replacements from the tag office.

SINKHOLE ROAD – Complainant said she just noticed the license plate was missing from her Ford pickup. She’s not sure where it could be. She said she needed to make a report to help get another plate from the tag office.

PRESS CLIFTON ROAD – Complainant said he noticed a license plate was missing from a trailer he owns perhaps as long as a year ago. He didn’t know, however, he needed an incident report to get a replacement.

HIGHWAY 25 – Deputies were dispatched to a convenience store regarding a robbery in progress. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

INTERSTATE 16 EAST – Complainant said she was the victim of a road rage incident. No further details available.

INTERSTATE 16 EAST – In responding to a vehicle accident at mile marker 113, the driver had wrecked her 2015 silver Dodge Charger into the center guard rail. The occupant was driving on a suspended license for a DUI. She was issued a citation of a suspended license and the vehicle was towed. She said she would have a family member drive her to the hospital.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 15 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and 10 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 43 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agency – One Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy