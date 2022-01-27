Police report, 1/28/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Johnta Mathis, 32, Nancy Hendrix, Claxton – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

James McArthur Rucker, 35, Robin Hood Trail – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Walter Floyd Bunch, 29, Moore Road, Portal – Bench warrant/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Jonah Barry Chumley, 42, Old River Road South, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane, expired registration, tag lights required, driving while license expired or revoked/misdemeanor.

Caden Ryan Coggins, 19, Conyers St. SE, Covington – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Patrick Karl Greiner, 19, Landings Parkway – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Darnell Hodges, 63, Pulaski Highway, Register – Affray.

Charles Triston Thomas, 18, Herty Drive – Burglary second degree/felony, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Tristan Robert Weir, 19, Highway 67 – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance/MDMA, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Jocelyn Danielle Woodson, 20, Leyland Road – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Candy Marie Lee, 32, Pecan Grove, Portal – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

John Thomas Pilling, 33, Hope Valley Circle, Metter – Aggravated stalking.

DeVaughn Bryant, 27, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – Escape, simple assault/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Christine Gritell Burke, 51, Johns Lane – DUI less safe alcohol.

Lutrell Louise Taylor, 40, Vista Circle – Two charges theft by taking/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Driver was stopped for going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. She said she was driving fast because she felt out of breath and wanted to get to the store. Driver declined assistance from EMS. She was issued a citation.

SUNSHINE ROAD – Complainant reported theft of a four wheeler from his property.

KENNEDY POND ROAD – Complainant said in checking his credit report, he noticed a Bank of America credit card was opened in his name without his knowledge. No purchases were made on the card and he notified Bank of America to cancel the card and about the fraud.

HIGHWAY 67 – Complainant said a customer was making threats and causing problems at his store. After an investigation, the customer was issued a criminal trespass warning.

COURTNEY WAY – Complainant said someone hacked into her Walmart account that is linked to her Discover Card account. The person ordered two items worth $110.04 and had them delivered to her address in Savannah. She said she did not authorize the transactions and she does not know anyone at the Savannah address.

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said while doing a walk-thru of storage units he does every morning to check if anything was broken into, he found three storage units were opened. One unit had a lock. The other two did not. Upon looking at video footage, a single-cab pickup truck was observed pulling into the storage area. After 30 minutes, the driver left with a washer and dryer in the bed. No items were found missing from two of the opened units. In addition to the washer and dryer taken from his unit, items were tossed around.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 20-27)

▲ Portal – One woods fire; two medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Register – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Nevils – Two vehicle fires.

▲ Bay – None.

▲ Stilson – One fire alarm.

▲ Brooklet – None.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – One fire alarm.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Eight calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call, two first responder calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 69 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Animal Control Services – Two calls Wednesday

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy