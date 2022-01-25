Police report, 1/25/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

➤ Nicholas Chad Gibson, 33, Gibson Road, Cobbtown — Cruelty to children third degree allow child to watch forcible felony, battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.

➤ Quincy Adam Keelin, 39, Clifton Road — Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

➤ Arthur George Kilby, 22, West End Ave., Stamford, NY — Battery.

➤ Marcelino Lopez, 24, Highway 1 South, Swainsboro — DUI less safe alcohol.

➤ Lorenzo Salinas, 34, Chance MHP — Simple battery/family violence.

➤ Mundray Corail Smith, 34, Whitetail Circle, Hinesville — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

➤ Shane Michael Barr, 29, Troy St., Brooklet — Conspiracy to commit a felony, sale of cocaine, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances.

➤ Noah Elias Copeland, 21, Edgewater Drive, Tifton — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Dexter Tharon Davis, 59, West Jones — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

➤ Damere Taliayah Herron, 21, East 236 St., Euclid, Ohio — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, tampering with evidence/felony.

➤ Ingram Jamal Johnson, 27, Clifton Road — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

➤ Jeffrey Azequeme Roland, 33, Packinghouse Road — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, tampering with evidence/felony; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

➤ Joshua Seth Flake, 25, Henry Mikell St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, expired registration.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

➤ Danny Eugene Wheelous, 19, Bradbury Road, Grantville — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

➤ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

➤ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

➤ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

➤ Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

➤ Portal Police Department — One call Sunday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday

➤ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

➤ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

➤ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; nine calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

➤ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, two first-responder calls and 33 medical calls Friday; one rescue call and 36 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, three first-responder calls and 21 medical calls Sunday.

➤ Candler County EMS — One first-responder and five medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one accident call and three medical calls Sunday.

➤ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and 10 medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

➤ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

➤ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

➤ Effingham County 911 — One call Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy