Police report, 12/3/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Seddrick Lamont Holmes, 32, Washington St., Millen – Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Devon Cody Johnson, 18, Highway 46 – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, expired registration, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, improper passing, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield when turning left, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ James Ebbin Spratlin, 50, Dry Branch Village – Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Keoisha Nashayla Chinn, 19, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Megan Elizabeth Crim, 34, Granny Crosby Road, Screven – Criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Dewayne Wesley Hall, 21, Cypress Road, Reidsville – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Dymari Lacamrie Ross, 25, Chandler Road – Battery.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Nov. 23-Dec. 2)

▲ Portal – 16 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one accident with injuries.

▲ Register – Nine medical response calls.

▲ Nevils – Seven medical response calls; one medical call; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay – Six medical response calls; one medical call.

▲ Stilson – Two medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet – 26 medical response calls; Two medical calls; one rescue call; two structure fires; one structure fire; one accident with injuries.

▲ Leefield – Three medical response calls.

▲ Clito – Two medical response calls; two structure fires.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Wednesday; 20 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Six calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Wednesday; 42 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Wednesday; 13 calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 23 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 35 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Wednesday; 12 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and five medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, one coroner call and three medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 45 calls Wednesday; 38 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport – Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

▲ Liberty County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies – One call Wednesday; four calls Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy