Police report, 12/31/19

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Chasidy Renea Hart, 33, Horizons Bend, Portal — violation of a family violence order.

▲ Joshua Oshea Pryor, 31, Clifton Road — 4th-degree forgery.

▲ Christopher Allen Bray, 33, Mud Road, Brooklet — probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ David Ludell Stevens, 27, Old Register Road — possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, wanted person (Burke County).

▲ Matthew Kenneth Heppes, 26, Hawthorne Court — failure to signal left turn, suspended license.

▲ Carolyn Vinson McCrae, 55, Pamela Way — DUI/less safe, stop sign violation, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tomiya Lexia Arnold, 21, Statesboro Place Circle — simple battery.

▲ Claude Edward Brooks, 38, Carousel Park Drive, Morrow — criminal trespass, possession of less than ounce of marijuana.

▲ Mark West Chandler, 56, Northside Drive East — terroristic threats and acts, theft by deception.

▲ Timmy Jerome Davis, 44, West Jones Avenue — probation violation.

▲ Kenneth James McDowell, 36, Spell Mincey Road, Portal — failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, DUI/less safe/drugs.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Mahlon Williams, 22, Westover Drive — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Eddie Lee Carroll, 34, Chandler Road — felony theft by conversion.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Kristofer Edmundo Silva, 27, Highway 67 — improper turn, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A woman said the mother of her boyfriend’s baby assaulted her and left the scene.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — Someone broke into a vehicle and took several debit/credit cards, a handgun, $40 cash, and two purses with personal documents inside.

▲ WHISPERING PINES BOULEVARD — A woman told police someone used Facebook Live to utter threats against her person. She was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ BRIARWOOD LANE — A man reported being elbowed in the face by an unknown person, but declined to press charges.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A man said a woman damaged a window during a dispute.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD — A woman was having an affair but broke up with the other guy in order to try to repair her marriage. The jilted boyfriend came to the couple’s residence and pointed a gun at the husband. Parties involved did not wish to press charges but had the offender served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Someone reported a felony theft. No further details were included in reports.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable due to holidays.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Thursday, one call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Wednesday, 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Wednesday, one call Thursday, three calls Friday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday, four calls Friday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — two calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday, two calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Wednesday, eight calls Thursday, four calls Friday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department- — 17 calls Wednesday, 27 calls Thursday, 24 calls Friday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday, three calls Friday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Wednesday, one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Candler — one call Friday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday — two first-responder calls, 11 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — one coroner call, two first-responder calls, 30 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — one accident call, two coroner calls, one first-responder call, 22 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday — five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — four medical calls

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one accident call, eight medical calls





▲ Evans County EMS/Wednesday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — two accident calls, five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — three medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 52 calls Wednesday, 28 calls Thursday, 27 calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Friday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Thursday, one call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday, two calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday, one call Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four calls Wednesday, one call Thursday, two calls Friday.





— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon