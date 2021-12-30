Police report, 12/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Olivia Ja Miyah Owens, 20, Burkhalter Road — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ Emilio Dajai Moguel, 18, Bird Road — Two charges criminal trespass.

▲ John Maxwell Ford, 20, Alford Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age.

▲ Robert Martin Demine, 66, W. Waters Road — Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Roosevelt Williams, 54, Sinkhole Road — Terroristic threats, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Brittney Nicole Murchison, 22, Statesboro Circle — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Khalee Demond Phipps, 17, East Olive St. — Armed Robbery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18/first offense.

▲ Quace Zarion Turman, 17, Burch St., Elberton — Armed Robbery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Benjamin Randolph Pippins, 23, East Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joshua Tiwan Smith, 35, North Main St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Justin Strickland Willis, 31, Lanier Drive — Theft by taking/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, following too closely, improper U-turn, reckless driving.

▲ Micah Urian Grant, 45, Estancia Ave., Jacksonville, Fla. — Theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Joel Emsley Parrish, 43, Buttermilk Road, Sylvania — Aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Peter Alphonza Stewart, 51, West Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Ronnie Xavier Stovall, 39, Maple St. — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, DUI less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, no insurance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jonathan Romell White, 24, Draper St., Savannah — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first time offender.

▲ Sable Ladelia Burton, 33, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ JOHN GODLEY LANE — Complainant said when she went to pick up her son at his grandmother’s house, her ex-husband began to cause problems at the home. She said she went to the home with her new husband and when her ex-husband saw him, he started to threaten both the complainant and her husband. She said he threatened to kill them both and unsuccessfully tried to open the car door.

▲ WEST BRANNEN FARM ROAD — When arriving at the scene due to a panic alarm being pressed inside the residence, multiple family members were arguing with a woman who was carrying a child in a car seat. According to the woman’s mother, she was intoxicated and began yelling and cursing at everyone. Upon speaking to the woman, she appeared to be intoxicated and said she would leave in her vehicle. She refused to take a breathalyzer test and she was told to call someone to come get her. She called a friend and left with him. The mother said it was OK for her to leave her car in their yard.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — In response to a report about two men fighting, a short investigation resulted in one of the men being arrested and charged with battery.

▲ MIDDLEGROUND ROAD — Complainant said her son took her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was located and the mother declined to press charges.

▲ WOMACK ROAD EAST — Driver was stopped doing 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. Driver said she thought she was only going 80 mph.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Monday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Department — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 30 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — Four calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy