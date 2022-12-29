Police report, 12/29/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Antonio Derell Mikell, 41, Slough Creek Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Edwin Jerry Miller, 40, Johnny Brannen Road – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license.

▲ Kevin Neal Hunter, 36, Jim Futch Road, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Delvin Rashad Logan, 44, Highway 67 – Simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence

▲ Tatum Leigh Binder, 28, GW Clifton Road, Brooklet – DUI les safe alcohol.

▲ Hunter Dawson Campbell, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Loitering or prowling.

▲ Rickelle Nicholas Rhett, 32, Gable Lane, Guyton – Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Gabriel Noah Veldbloom, 25, Stambuk Lane – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Adrian Aquino, 61, DeLoach Trailer Park, Brooklet – Driving in divided highway, controlled access roadways and emergency lanes, driving while license revoked or suspended/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said an unruly customer was disrupting his store. After a brief investigation, the customer was served a criminal trespass from the property.

▲ TROY ST. – In responding to a domestic dispute, a brief investigation resulted in a criminal trespass warning being issued.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her and her current boyfriend.

▲ INTERSTATE-16 WEST – Bulloch County deputies joined Savannah police and the Georgia State Patrol in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle at mile marker 116. Stop sticks were used unsuccessfully on the roadway at mile marker 116, but stick put down by a Candler County Patrol unit was successful in flattening the vehicles front and rear tires. The offender pulled off onto the shoulder and surrendered. The offender had a large laceration on his left arm and was treated at the scene. He was wanted for aggravated assault out of Chatham County and was handed over to Savannah Police officers.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday; 11 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday; nine calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Five calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Monday; 20 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Monday; 16 calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Five calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday; eight calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one rescue call and 23 medical calls Monday; one accident call, one fire call and 27 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Monday; one accident call and four medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday; Five medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 35 calls Monday; 29 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bibb County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Liberty County 911 – One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies – One call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy