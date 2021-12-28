Police report, 12/28/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Chet Colbie Arnsdorff, 20, Irving Mercer Road, Clyo – Hunting deer with dogs/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of drug related objects.

Robert Jared Bath, 44, Haze Lake Road, Brooklet – Simple battery.

Calvin Lynn Boatwright, 58, Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident.

Robert Israel Cheek, 45, Southwest Terrace, Homestead, Fla. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Nigeria Lashay Cooper, 29, Talons Lake Drive – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Buffie Laketh Davis, 41, Pamela Way – Possession of cocaine with intent.

John Maxwell Ford, 20, Alford Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in vehicle, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age.

Statesboro Police Department

Ronny Lee Carlton, 17, Ramona Lane, Millen – Armed Robbery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Sanariah Alixhaia Clark, 17, Zetterower Road – Armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Selina Paige Hardaway, 26, Maria Sorrell Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to yield when turning left.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jorge Eufrasio, 26, Chances Trailer Park – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in vehicle.

Ramsey Jerome Hall, 37, Chanaby Court – DUI less safe alcohol.

Vantavis Deon Hurst, 31, East Main St. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a license.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Justin Devante Boatwright, 28, Hendrix St., Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Thursday; 23 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday; four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday; two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday; six calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Thursday; six calls Friday; four calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday; three calls Friday, three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Thursday; 31 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday; one call Friday; one call Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Saturday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday; two calls Saturday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday; one call Friday; one call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and 20 medical calls Thursday; two accident calls and 27 medical calls Friday; Four first responder calls and 23 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 22 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Thursday; five medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Thursday; eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 27 calls Thursday; 41 calls Friday; 49 calls Saturday; 41 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Three calls Thursday; one call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

Tattnall County – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy