Police report, 12/27/22

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Travis Temple Girardeau, 37, Teepee Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, battery.

▲ Daniel Baez Castillo, 33, Eagle Branch Trailer Park – Battery/family violence/first offense.

▲ Trinity Shanene Benjamin, 18, Watering Hole Court – Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Hunter Ross Horton, 28, North Lane, Ellabell – Terroristic threats and acts/family violence.

▲ Shawn Patrick McGlamery, 28, Highway 80 West, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Douglas Ray Thompson, 34, Five Chop Road – Hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, criminal damage to property second degree.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Latisha Lerunn Marion, 29, Brown St., Swainsboro – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Rickelle Nicholas Rhett, 32, Gable Lane, Guyton – Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Edward Romeros Williams, 47, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – Criminal trespass second degree.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Gabriela Patricia Camacho, 37, Brooke Hill Circle, Orlando – Two charges possession of Schedule I controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Brian Gerard Jones, 36, East Main St. – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Christopher William Lyles, 27, Fairington Village Drive, Stonecrest – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Blakely Isis McKever, 21, Edgar Hodges Road, Claxton – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Vinlincia Zy Kiara Mobley, 23, Fordville Road, Ridgeland, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 36 calls Friday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Eight calls Friday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 42 calls Friday; 25 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Friday; 16 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; 29 calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, two coroner calls and 31 medical calls Friday; one fire call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one fire call and six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 34 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 –One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Four calls Friday.

▲ Excelsior EMC – One call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power – Four calls Sunday

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy