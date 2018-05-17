Police report, 12/27/19

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Teresa Lorrine Dutcher, 60, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet – criminal trespass.

▲ Dwight Ellis Frink, 53, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – felony bench warrant.

▲ Lakaya Raquel Dekle, 36, Spell-Mincey Road, Portal – failure to pay child support.

▲ Kakisha Latofah Favor, 24, Institute Street – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Freddie Lee Hamilton, 38, Dunlap Street – felony probation violation.

▲ David Lee, 38, Akins Circle, Brooklet – theft of services; damaging property of another; two counts of failure to pay child support.

▲ Joseph Lavon Ryals, 40, Broadhurst Road, Screven – bench warrant.

▲ Jimmy Talmadge Selbo, 52, Hwy. 80 East – three counts of theft by shoplifting.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dequar Naquire Stephenson, 18, Lanier Drive – disorderly conduct.

▲ Tucker Davis Deloach, 18, L.H. Nelson Drive, Beaufort, SC – public indecency.

▲ Isabella Faith Greer, 17, 80 East, Brooklet – public indecency.

▲ David Christopher Gillis, 46, Teresa Drive – terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Amanda Elizabeth Green, 32, Miracle Lane, Vidalia – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Zipporah Zianna Minor, 20, Loblolly Court, Newington – seat belt violation; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; possession of schedule IV controlled substances; drugs not in original container.

▲ John Willie Scroggins, 29, Lanier Drive – battery/family violence, obstruction.

▲ Shinte Latalist Thompson, 48, Institute Lane – criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jasper Lavon Graves, 30, Groover Lane – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Lee Marvin Hagans, 50, Portal – bench warrant.

▲ Dalton Jhaquay Houston, 27, Baldwin Street – obstruction.

▲ Dyshaun Khai Robinson, 21, King Henry Road, Dallas, Ga. – speeding; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; DUI/less safe/drugs; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Brent Michael Giles, 21, Cobb Parkway, Smyrna – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Djhyria Alhenton Pendergrass, 24, Baldwin Street – suspended license, holding cell phone while driving.

▲ Damien Kimahn Robinson, 19, King Henry Road, Dallas, Ga. – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Jarrell Rayshawn Watson, 20, 1st Avenue, Millen – terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass/family violence.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Keith Allen Sheffield, 34, North Frontage Road, Forsyth – felony probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ GATOR ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported felony theft by conversion.

▲ R. L. LEE ROAD – Two women argued and one reportedly slammed a door, causing damage.

▲ EDWARDS WRECKING YARD – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ DOLLAR GENERAL/HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Warrants were issued for the arrest of a woman for shoplifting.

▲ COWBOY WAY – Deputies responded to a report of harassing communications via social media.

▲ TURNER STREET – A person filed a complaint of theft by deception.

▲ STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Someone reported theft of a gun during a burglary.

▲ AKINS CIRCLE – A woman told deputies her husband’s ex-wife harasses them by phone.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD (East Georgia Regional Medical Center) – A man was arrested after police spoke with a victim who was injured during a family violence/battery incident.

In a separate case, a man said two others tried to start a fight with him.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Warrants were to be issued against a man for theft by deception. Three victims reported a total of over $530 involved in the deception, with other victims’ losses unreported.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST (400 BLOCK) – An officer caught a teenage male and teenage female engaged in sexual activity in a public location. Both were arrested.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – Two people started pushing each other during an argument. Both were unable to explain how it started, and they were given information on seeking warrants.

▲ COOKOUT – A person was arrested after threatening victims with harm.

▲ JOHNSON STREET – A woman said she was in a physical struggle with her child’s father, but he was gone when police arrived.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable due to the holidays.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

For Wednesday, Dec. 24

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 31 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – 12 calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – three calls.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – four calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – four accident calls, three first-responder call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two accident calls, seven medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon