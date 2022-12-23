Police report, 12/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Jack Emanuel, 45, Sweet Gum Circle, Springfield – Battery, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Christopher James Graham, 54, Highway 24 – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Sebastien Guy Masse, 28, Marniel Court, Marietta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Tyrese Malik Porter, 21, Twin Forks Road – Reckless conduct.

Maircle Staceyonia Ware, 20, Johnson St. – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Courtney Kirk Alexander Davis, 37, Lanier Drive – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, DUI less safe drugs, dui child endangerment/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

INCIDENTS

OLD SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD – Complainant said someone used $350 on her SNAP benefits card. The transaction said “BJ’s Groceries.” She said she has never been to BJ’s. She said she doesn’t know who would have used the card and how it was used since she said the card never left her possession.

KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD – In response to a suspicious incident call, all the parties were interviewed and a criminal trespass warning was served to one individual.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 15-22)

Portal – 12 medical response calls; one woods fire; one fire alarm; two brush/grass fires.

Register – Six medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; three structure fires; one rescue call; one medical call.

Nevils – One medical response call; one rescue call.

Bay – None.

Stilson – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one rescue call.

Brooklet – 20 medical response calls; three fire alarms; one brush/grass fire; one woods fire; two rescue calls; one public relations call.

Leefield – Four medical response calls.

Clito – Three medical response calls; one woods fire; one fire alarm; three brush/grass fires.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 22 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – one first responder call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 48 calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy