Police report, 12/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Antonio Derell Mikell, 41, Slough Creek Road — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Martonio Darquez Smith, 39, Proctor St. — Probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Lamont Lewis Evans, 31, Beaver Creek Drive — Criminal trespass/family violence, simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering person making emergency telephone call.

▲ Jonathan Gabriel, 23, Mauritania Road, Punta Gorda, Fla. — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

▲ Lydell Jarquez Nero, 26, Wheeless Road, Augusta — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Dajon Tyrek Frasier, 25, Roper Run Road, Ravenal, SC — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Jerry Donta Mobley, 35, G.W. Oliver Road — Violation of family court order, disorderly conduct.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Anthony Phillips, 30, Highway 67 South — Aggravated battery.

▲ Willie Fred Watson, 49, Lanier Drive — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Shane Nelson, Cone Homes — Criminal trespass.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Deshaun Arzavious Maynor, 27, Burton’s Ferry Highway, Sylvania — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to yield while turning left.

▲ Katelyn Seek Alcorn, 22, Olde Towne Drive — Failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

▲ Fernando Avilavelez, 45, Cottonvale Road, Savannah — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, license to be examined on demand, display of license plate obscuring tag frame, failure to dim headlights.

▲ Tyler Dontae Harrison, 38, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





INCIDENTS

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST/ ALLENWOOD CIRCLE — The driver of a silver BMW, two-door coupe was checked speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. Upon exiting the vehicle, the driver looked uncomfortable and was grabbing at his pants. He said he had to use the bathroom. When asked why he didn’t stop at a store to use the bathroom, he said he lived nearby. He was cited for speeding.

▲ HIGHWAY 25/SNOOPY LANE — A black sedan was checked speeding at 110 mph in a 65 mph zone. When the deputy activated his lights, the driver of the vehicle activated his flashers and kept up speed. The driver finally pulled over his rental car and said he felt hot and was about to faint. He said he had just given plasma about one hour earlier. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and checked the driver’s vital signs, which checked out fine. The driver declined to be transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was issued a citation for speeding.

▲ BRANNEN FARM EAST — Complainant said someone dumped five bags of trash and garbage on his property. In checking the trash, an address from an Amazon package was found along with a water bill with the same address. Attempts to reach the person listed on the address were unsuccessful, but code enforcement will follow up.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Monday; 16 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; 11 calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Monday; 32 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Monday; nine calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Nine calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, one rescue and 17 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Monday; one coroner call and six medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Monday; Eight medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 26 calls Monday; 34 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy