Police report, 12/22/21

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Spencer Daniel McMains, 22, Birch Bench Drive, Alpharetta – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

PRETORIA RUSHING ROAD – Complainant said she allowed a man to use her debit card to withdraw $1,000 as a loan. She told him to put the card under her bedroom door when he was finished. She said he did not return the card and he told her he gave the card to his girlfriend to return to her. The complainant said two ATM transactions were made on the card, both in the amount of $203, totally $406. She said she contacted her bank to report the fraudulent activity.

HIGHWAY 25 – Complainant said a tenant was previously evicted from the residence and was told in the eviction notice not to remove any belongings of the owner of the home, who just passed away. Complainant said she noticed several items missing, including a microwave, statutes and antique figurines, clothing, a wallet, legal documents, keys, phots and a 1995 Dodge Ram. Attempts to contact the tenant were unsuccessful. Complainant was advised of possible remedies, including Magistrate Court.

ELDORA CEMETERY ROAD – Complainant said a motor vehicle was stolen from the location.

NEVILS GROVELAND ROAD – Complainant said he saw a man in a white Ford Explorer or Expedition at his residence taking items from his work area. He said a Craftsman chainsaw, Briggs & Stratton air compressor, and Hart impact wrench were missing.

J.W. LANE ROAD – Complainant said she had not checked her jewelry box since August 2021 and just noticed it is missing. She said the only people who had access to her home were family and friends who visited her for birthday parties this year. She said she believes one of them stole her jewelry. There are no suspects at this time.

HARDWICK DRIVE – Upon responding to a domestic dispute, a woman was charged with simple battery on a peace officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

MIXON ROAD/ROCKY FORD ROAD – Complainants said there was a suspicious person standing in their yard. A complainant and the offender were located and after a brief investigation, the offender was arrested for loitering or prowling.

WESTSIDE MOBILE HOME PARK – Complainant said while she was visiting a friend, a friend used her phone to send himself $100. She acknowledged she owed the friend money. The friend said he did use the phone so he could get the money she owed him. Both parties were advised of the Magistrate Court process.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, five first responder and 19 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One medical call Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 59 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

