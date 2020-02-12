Police report, 12/2/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Regina Lynn Huff, 57, Highway 301 South – public intoxication; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass.

▲ James Randal Parrish, 57, Clubhouse Way, Midville – failure to maintain lane; possession/use of drug related objects; tampering with evidence; open container; suspended license; use of license plate with intent to conceal; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Pamela Jo Adkinson, 50, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet – possession of methamphetamine; possession/use of drug related object.

▲ George Allen Franklin, 54, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet – possession of methamphetamine; possession/use of drug related object.

▲ Dawn Marie Martin, 49, Wilson Road, Brooklet – possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Joshua Cody Nesmith, 32, T.R. Smith Road, Ellabell – obstruction, probation violation.

▲ Taylor Marie Vaughn, 21, Dead River Road, Uvalda – terroristic threats and acts.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Brittany Chioji Davis, 32, Hendrix Street – simple battery against a police officer; public intoxication; obstruction.

▲ Dimitris Simone Jean-Pierre, 19, Chandler Road – simple battery.

▲ Broderick Shaquille Johnson, 25, Frink Road – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Jermaine Eugene Kay, 50, Broad Street – probation violation

▲ Ella Mae Francis Lovett, 54, Morris Street – hit-and-run; tag/registration violation; driving without a valid license; no insurance; possession of cocaine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; obstruction; three counts of felony probation violation.

▲ Randy Deon Smith, 42, President Circle – DUI/less safe, open container, stop sign violation.

▲ Omar Octavis Thomas, 24, Johnson Street – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; bench warrant.

▲ Johnathan Maquez Johnson, 30, Johnson Street – simple battery against a police officer, disorderly conduct, obstruction, probation violation,

▲ De’Onta Keymon Mosteller, 24, Tremble Lane – criminal trespass.

▲ Shakerrya Monyell Jones, 26, Live Oak Drive, Sylvania – obstruction.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Marin Evelyn Carter, 17, Sussex Retreat, Pooler – DUI/less safe; possession/use of drug related objects; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; speeding; possession of fraudulent ID.

▲ Talisa Marie Highsmith, 32, Sandy Way – wanted person (Seminole County).

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Ashley Rose Ganglemi, 19, Glazebrook Avenue – DUI.

▲ Grant William Grossch, 19, East Grady Street – possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; DUI/less safe; headlights violation.

➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Dylan David Durrence, 19, Fernwood Drive, Ellabell – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Police are investigating an aggravated assault. Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said a man was shot in the leg during a large gathering. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone was cited for shoplifting $70 worth of food and other things

In a different case someone shoplifted consumables totaling almost $70.

Another person was cited after leaving without paying for $350 in clothes, electronics and consumables.

▲ EAST OLLIFF STREET – Someone reported a simple battery.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ENMARK/HIGHWAY 67 – A woman came into the store, peering out the window, hiding behind things and said she needed help. Then she locked herself in the office. She told responding deputies she saw a man in a mask watching her from the woods and that she was in trouble with an issue in Pembroke. Deputies noted there was no one in the woods. The woman refused EMS treatment or to go to a hospital and left with family.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and 10 traffic warning and assisted two motorists Monday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone reported a suspicious person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday; 18 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; six calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call Friday; four calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 18 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday; 23 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls Friday; three calls Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – one call Friday; one call Sunday; one call Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – three accident calls, two coroner calls and 24 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, two first-responder calls and 23 medical calls Sunday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Monday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – eight medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call and seven medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday; 11 medical calls Monday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – three medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one fire call and six medical calls Sunday; one accident call, one fire call and three medical calls Monday.









➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 37 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday; 44 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac – two calls Friday; one call Sunday.



▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call Friday.



▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls Friday;

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls Saturday.



▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Excelsior EMC – one call Monday.

▲ Georgia DOT 511 Traffic Info – one call Saturday.



▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching – two calls Saturday; two calls Monday.

▲ EGRMC Labor & Delivery – one call Saturday.

▲ Language Line – one call Saturday.

▲ Phone Info 411 – one call Saturday.

▲ Red Cross – one call Sunday.

▲ Dayton, Ohio, Sheriff – one call Sunday.





– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle





