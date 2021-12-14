Police report, 12/14/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Robin Renee Johnson, 52, Fox Bow Drive, Eden — Simple battery, two charges criminal damage to property second degree, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Emilio Dajai Moguel, 18, Bird Road — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jacob Michael Zehe, 28, Jappy Akins Road, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Coby Vincent Abraham, 48, Selt Road, Newnan — Possession of cocaine, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Harrison Lafate Lockhart, 33, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass, publ8ic indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jaquavious Javon Mitchell, 22, Leonard Circle, Waynesboro — DUI less safe drugs, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper stopping/parking in roadway, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than 1oz.

▲ Zion Makale Weaver, 20, Lanier Drive — Use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

▲ Ramone Hernandez Ziegler, 31, Smart Lane, Sylvania — Public indecency first or second conviction /misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tammy Finch Miller, 48, Claudia Edenfield Lane, Portal — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jonathan Dean Morrisey, 31, General Stewart Way, Hinesville — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Steve Blake McCullough, 24, Knox Mill Road, Soperton — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure yield while turning left, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, operate vehicle without valid tag.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; 10 call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Friday, 10 calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, three first-responder calls and 24 medical calls Friday; six accident calls, three first-responder calls and 21 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, 28 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; 12 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call, one first-responder call and five medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Saturday; six accident calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 47 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Three calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy