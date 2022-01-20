Police report, 1/21/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Richard Wayne Cannady, 27, Mill Court, Rincon – Possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Jonah Barry Chumley, 42, Old River Road, Brooklet – Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tristen Andrew Dyches, 25, W. Waters Lane – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV and V controlled substances, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving on wrong side of roadway, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to stop at stop sign, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Janarvis Edgerton Davis, 32, Lanier Drive – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Mario Marcel Palmer, 22, Regence Lane, Augusta – Three charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a crime.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BRAD LANE – Complainant said when she left for work that morning, she noticed the following items missing: $80 in cash, a Merle Norman makeup bag and a smaller makeup bag. She said she left her vehicle unlocked and there was no damage to the vehicle.

TRISTAN AMBER COURT – There were three entering autos discovered at neighboring addresses. Each reported the vehicles were left unlocked.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said another man asked him to come over to where he was at so he could look at some socks. When he did so, the man struck him in the head, causing him to bleed. The man said he and the complainant had gotten into a verbal altercation when the complainant charged him, so he struck him. The man said he wanted the complainant not to come on his property anymore, and to be served with a criminal trespass. The complainant said he did not want to press charges against the man for hitting him in the head.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 21 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one first responder call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 58 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy