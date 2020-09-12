Police report, 12/9/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Enrico Demond Mikell, 44, Clifton Road — theft by taking motor vehicle.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Colby Matthew Floyd, 21, McCall Boulevard — felony probation violation.

▲ Michael Tyrone Quarterman, 18, Williams Road, Guyton — simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No new incidents filed Monday.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TMT FARMS/OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH — Five males stopped and got out of their vehicle to “look at a car” on display at the TMT Christmas Lights drive-through. They stopped traffic flow and violated rules to stay inside their vehicle. When one member of three families who live on the farm asked them to get back in and stop impeding the traffic, the offenders cursed him and called him a derogatory name. Deputies were given names of three of the males as well as a tag number.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A man said he was notified that someone tried using his information to obtain credit and buy a vehicle online.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued one traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Officers responded to a reported criminal trespass.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle