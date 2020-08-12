Police report, 12/8/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Latosha Renee Chance Madison, 44, Shumpert Street, Vidalia — DUI/less safe.

▲ Robert Winfield Saxon, 52, Ivanhoe Junction, Brooklet — DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Christopher Lamar Tucker, 47, Stambuk Lane — DUI/less safe.

▲ Patasha Lynn Young, 39, Maria Sorrell Road — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; drugs not in original container; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession, distribution or manufacturing dangerous drugs.

▲ Bailey Amber Mixon, 26, Mike Brannen Road, Register — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substances; drugs not in original container; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; possession/use of drug related objects; possession, distribution or manufacturing dangerous drugs.

▲ Zenobia Nikole Walker, 18, Meadow Drive — probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

William Henry Clay Boan, 30, Pate Place — battery/family violence; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; criminal trespass/family violence; suspended license; tag light violation; failure to signal turn or lane change.

▲ Jamichael Dytron Golphin, 19, Packinghouse Road — theft by receiving stolen property; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Jeffrey Stewart, 51, Newington Highway, Newington — DUI/less safe; suspended license; open container; hit-and-run; tag light violation; failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joshua Andre Wright, 42, Georgia Avenue — simple assault.

▲ Dakota Curtis Arriola, 21, New Ulm, Texas — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tabatha Danielle Daniels, 25, Pate Place — possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Robert Lavon Hagins, 59, South College Street — DUI/less safe, stop sign violation.

▲ Kyle Wesley Murray, 32, College Heights, Portal — DUI/less safe, failure to dim headlights.

▲ Johnnie Lee Robinson, 55, Inman Lane — simple assault/family violence.

▲ Courtney Brianna Smith, 25, Lanier Drive — aggravated assault.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kwame Tyree Alston, 30, Lanier Drive — obstruction.

▲ Johnny Lamar Jackson, 59, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Matthew Lloyd Mobley, 30, Yulee, Fla. — open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Demetrius Ravel Reddick-Hightower, 28, Baldwin Street — failure to maintain lane, less safe.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Joshua Isaac Kemp, 21, Thoreau Trail, Portal — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Christopher Caleb Thomas, 21, Finch Street, Portal — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; criminal trespass; obstruction.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Warrants are being issued against someone who shoplifted $117 worth of clothing.

In another case two offenders were cited for shoplifting a total of around $375 in assorted goods.

A woman was cited in another case for shoplifting a $150 car radio.

In a separate case, someone was cited for shoplifting about $50 worth of items.

Another person was cited for taking $277 worth of consumable goods without paying.

In yet another case a woman was cited for shoplifting $111 in assorted goods.

Offenders in another case were cited for stealing $364 in various items.

Two other offenders were also cited for shoplifting $198 in merchandise.

▲ DUKE ROAD — People involved in a domestic dispute where one received abrasions were given information on seeking warrants.

▲ BIG HEAD BARBER SHOP — Someone pulled down an awning, causing damage.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Officers responded to a simple battery call but were unable to establish evidence for arrest.

In a separate case police investigated an aggravated assault where a woman was arrested for threatening a man with scissors.

In a third case, a man said he and a woman engaged in a physical fight. There were no arrests.

In yet another case a woman said a man hit her and pulled her hair. She did not want to press charges.

▲ BRIARWOOD LANE — A woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her car keys.

▲ BULLOCH STREET — Someone reported a black 2010 Ford Focus SES stolen.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — Police arrested a man for threatening to kill his roommate.

▲ WILD WINGS CAFÉ — A complainant said offenders did not pay for items they ordered.

▲ INMAN LANE — Officers arrested a person involved in a physical dispute.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TRAFFIC STOPS — Deputies performed traffic stops at the following locations: Highway 67 at Anderson Cemetery Road; Highway 67 at Memory Lane; Highway 67 at John Daniels Road; Highway 25 at Lonnie Burke Road; Country Club Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway; Highway 25 at Buttermilk Road; Highway 24 at Hendrix Road; Highway 25 at Two Chop Road; Highway 67 and Emit Grove Church Road; Highway 67 and G.W. Oliver Road; Northside Drive and Zetterower Road.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD — Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — Deputies responded to a simple battery and criminal

▲ FOSTER WILLIAMS ROAD — Someone complained of harassing communications. On a separate case two women were arrested on drug possession charges.

▲ TWIN FORKS ROAD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and 25 traffic warnings and assisted seven motorists between Friday and Sunday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — A student was judicially referred to university authorities instead of being arrested on drug and alcohol violations.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ C LOT — Someone filed a property damage report. ▲ UNIVERSITY VILLAS — A student was judicially referred to university authorities instead of being arrested on a drug violation.

▲ RECREATIONAL ACTIVITY CENTER — Police assisted an injured person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday; one Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — nine calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — three calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — eight calls Friday; six calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — five accident calls, two coroner calls and 30 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls and 22 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — nine medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — four medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one fire call and two medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 61 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday; 43 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Jeff Davis County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — one call Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Saturday.

▲ Language Line — one call Saturday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle



