Police report, 12/6/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kelly Christine Brabham, 28, Eldora Cemetery Road, Ellabell — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Benjamin Emory Carter, 20, Swint Road — DUI less safe alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving.

▲ Mary Elizabeth Franklin, 50, Long Bridge Drive, Rincon — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Ronald Futch, 40, Olney Drive, Ellabell — Theft by taking/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, expired registration.

▲ Latara Jequay Holmes, 26, Banana Circle, Sylvania — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Regina Lynne Huff, 59, Bell Road, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Mahaly Lyn Lastinger, 18, Sun Crest, Portal — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Lucious James Williams, 31, Langston Lane, Hinesville — DUI/alcohol/controlled substance present in blood, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christopher Malique Bryant, 23, Quartz Court, Metter — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Tarrell Rayshawn Carroll, 35, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers.

▲ Joan Vanessa Murray, 53, College Heights St., Portal — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officers, brake lights/signal device requirements

▲ Anissa Lillian Rose, 32, Henderson St. — Aggravated assault/family violence, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a knife in commission of a felony.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kobe Juan Jackson, 26, Burton St., Wadley — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, expired registration, lighted headlights/other lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Alfred Lavon Evans — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no brake lights or working turn signals.

▲ Toya Elaine Jackson, 30, Owens Road, Pembroke — Suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Pedro Mejia de Paula — 21, Bayonet Way, Fort Stewart — DUI less safe alcohol, laying drag.

▲ Samuel Joseph Riner, 20, Parkerson Road, Cadwell — DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, underage possession of alcohol, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Kelvin Ottis Villaverde, 26, Sugar Road, Metter — DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Henry Amall Washington, 31, Michael St. — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Serenity Aaleigha Smith, 19, Chandler Road — Criminal damage to property second degree.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 47 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; seven calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; eight calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 30 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls and eight medical calls Friday; one fire call and six medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Friday; one coroner call and nine medical calls Saturday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 56 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; one call Saturday.





— compiled by

Jim Healy