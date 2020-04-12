Police report, 12/4/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

▲ Alfredo Cobos Perez, 38, Matthews Road – hold for investigation.

▲ Marco Yelasco Carmona, 24, Grady Johnson Road – hold for investigation.

▲ Vasquez Alfredo Juan, 53, Chances Trailer Park – hold for investigation.

▲ Rajender Patel, 34, Highway 301 South – hold for investigation

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Stanley Jerome Exley, 49, Akins Circle, Brooklet – 2nd degree burglary; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; hunting on lands of another without permission; theft by taking.

▲ Tracy Delaine Kirkland, 40, Red Oak Road, Swainsboro – probation violation.

▲ Andre Henri St. Pierre, 19, Frederica Oaks Lane, St. Simons – obstruction, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Aundrea Lynn Elmgren, 50, Institute Street – sale of cocaine.

▲ Roderick Lewis Hicks, 44, South Main Street – sale of cocaine, use of communications facilities in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Treyvon Marquees Rahn, 25, Bermuda Run Road – wanted person (military).

▲ Lee Garrett Stevens, 49, Institute Street – possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Viola Elizabeth Estrada, 41, Institute Street – possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine.

▲ Jessie James Walden, 58, Thompson Street,. Sylvania – theft by shoplifting.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Baltazar Hernandez Garcia, 29, North Lewis Street, Metter – DUI/less safe, failure to obey traffic control, driving without a valid license.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone was cited for shoplifting $300 in electronics, toys, energy drinks, gaming and computer items.

▲ EAGLE COURT CONDOMINIUMS – A woman told police her boyfriend said he set fire to their home while she was at work. The case is under investigation.

▲ THE BLUE ROOM – Someone reported suspicions that a man put drugs in drinks.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS – Deputies performed numerous traffic stops throughout the county.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING- S – omeone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicially referred to university authorities for a drug violation.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Tuesday and 23 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls Tuesday and three calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – three calls Tuesday and three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls Tuesday and four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Tuesday and 32 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – nine calls Tuesday and three calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls Tuesday and one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – 11 calls Tuesday and five calls Wednesday.



➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls and 22 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – two first-responder calls and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – one coroner call and seven medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday and 26 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Wednesday.





– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle

