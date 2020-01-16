Police report, 1/16/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ William Bruce Henson, 20, Pinnacle Pointe Drive, Norcross – felony probation violation.

▲ Jason Charles Montgomery, 33, Lanier Drive – wanted person (Effingham County).

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Demareus Rashad Knight, 22, Mincey Street. Metter – theft of lost or mislaid property, seat belt violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Demetrious Tyrone Mills. 38, South Jefferson Street, Lyons – loitering/prowling, obstruction.

▲ Desmond Rashad Mikell, 33, Magnolia Street, Claxton – printing, executing, or negotiating checks, drafts, etc. knowing information is in error or fictitious; 4th-degree forgery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christopher Lee Hodges, 43, McCroy Road, Pembroke – DUI/less safe, open container.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Justin Jamayne Tyler, 20, Gwendon Terrace, Decatur – felony bench warrant.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ AGRI-SUPPLY – A man placed two purchases by telephone using a stolen credit card number. The total amount of the purchases were close to $5,000. The suspect also hired a man to deliver the items to Crawfordville, and used the same stolen credit card number to pay him. The delivery man was paid extra to deliver the items immediately – paid a total of $750. The case is under investigation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ MIKE-ANN DRIVE – A man reported damage to a vehicle.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman said a juvenile female, her daughter, struck her in the face. Police notified the Department of Juvenile Justice, who ordered the child to be to her mother.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited and released after shoplifting $123 worth of consumable goods and $198 worth of other merchandise, all of which was returned to the store.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued four traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Tuesday.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Someone reported lost or mislaid property.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE – Officers responded to a verbal altercation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 37 calls.

▲ Air Evac – three calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one coroner call, three first responder calls, 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon