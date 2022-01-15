Police report, 1/15/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Elliot Bay Debon, 19, Southern Drive — Transmitting a false public alarm, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol under 21.

▲ Bogator Harley-Davidson French, 39, Lanier Drive — Bench warrant/felony, windshield/window/wiper requirements.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jordan Nash Beam, 19, Forest Drive SE, Covington — DUI under the age of 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Elijah Donte Harrell, 17, Chandler Road — Sexual battery/misdemeanor.

▲ Dominique Tramaine Rawls, 29, Lawrence Church Road, Pembroke — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Chanse Richard Spencer, 44, Valley Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Karen Lee Wilkins, 56, Kyle Sorrell Road — Possession of heroin, possession of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ EAST HAMPTON DRIVE — A representative of the East Hampton Homeowner’s Association said an unknown offender damaged the front gate of the subdivision. She said it appears it was either damaged in a crash or someone intentionally ran into it to gain access to the subdivision.

▲ BUTTERMILK ROAD — Driver was clocked traveling 90 mph in a 65 mph zone and stopped. She said she was taking her best friend to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Her friend, the passenger in the front seat, was coughing with her face covered. She was asked if she needed an EMS vehicle to come to the scene to transport her. She said that wasn’t necessary. A citation was issued for speeding.

▲ BRANNEN DRIVE — Complainant said he was doing inventory on Georgia Lottery tickets at his store and he discovered 56 books of tickets, valued at $300 each, were missing. The total value of stolen tickets is $16,800.

▲ KENDRICKS ROAD — Complainant said he was driving home on Highway 80 East when he heard a loud “boom” sound. He said he didn’t think anything of it, but when he got home, he discovered a large hole in the bottom of his passenger side door. Complainant said he saw three men walking on the side of Highway 80, but he doesn’t know if they fired a shot and could not give any description. Small metallic pellets were found in the hole, which indicates the firearm used may have been a shotgun.

▲ PINE NEEDLE LANE — Complainant said he heard someone in his backyard at 2 a.m. one morning. He said he called the Sheriff’s Office and a deputy walked his property with him and they didn’t find anything missing or damaged. However, complainant said when he went to get his mail the next day, he found his 2002 Yamaha Big Bear four-wheeler missing from his carport. He said he does not have security cameras on his property.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 6-13)

▲ Portal — Three fire alarms; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Register — Two fire alarms; one brush/grass fire call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Nevils — One miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm; two brush/grass fire calls; five medical response calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay — None.

▲ Stilson — One brush/grass fire; one fire alarm.

▲ Brooklet — None.

▲ Leefield — One fire alarm.

▲ Clito — One brush/grass fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —15 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, two first-responder calls and 38 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911— Two calls Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Four calls Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy