Police report, 11/4/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 27-Nov. 3)

Portal – Seven medical response calls; three fire alarms; one structure fire; two brush/grass fires.

Register – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one structure fire.

Nevils – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one structure fire; one vehicle fire; one brush/grass fire.

Bay – Two medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire.

Stilson –Four medical response calls; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire.

Brooklet – 17 medical response calls; one accident with injuries; two structure fires; five fire alarm calls; one brush/grass fire; two vehicle fires.

Leefield – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Clito – Two medical response calls; two brush/grass fires; three fire alarms.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one rescue call and 21 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One medical call Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Board of Commissioners – One call Wednesday.

Liberty County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agency – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy