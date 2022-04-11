Police report, 11/4/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
INCIDENTS
Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls October 27-Nov. 3)
Portal – Seven medical response calls; three fire alarms; one structure fire; two brush/grass fires.
Register – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one structure fire.
Nevils – Five medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one structure fire; one vehicle fire; one brush/grass fire.
Bay – Two medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire.
Stilson –Four medical response calls; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire.
Brooklet – 17 medical response calls; one accident with injuries; two structure fires; five fire alarm calls; one brush/grass fire; two vehicle fires.
Leefield – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm.
Clito – Two medical response calls; two brush/grass fires; three fire alarms.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one rescue call and 21 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and four medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One medical call Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 39 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – One call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Board of Commissioners – One call Wednesday.
Liberty County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agency – One call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy