Police report, 11/3/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Keno Demond Holt, 38, Old River Road North — criminal trespass (family violence).

▲ Cecil Ronwon Sparks, 47, Rad Denmark Road, Brooklet — battery (family violence).

▲ Christopher Tray Spriggs, 30, Rose Drive, Springfield — aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, two counts theft by taking (firearms), two counts possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first-offender, two counts pointing or aiming gun at another.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Emilio Eckstrom Decarvalho, 20, Knob Hill Circle, Evans — misdemeanor public indecency; underage purchase, furnishing or possession of alcohol; public drunkenness.

▲ Brandon William Dickman, 21, College Street, Newberry, South Carolina — DUI (.08 or more), hit and run (failure to stop at or return to scene of an accident).

▲ Joshua Carey Dunn, 49, Parrish Road — felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by deception.

▲ Isaac Rafael Graves, 24, Hawthorne Road — reckless conduct, discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street.

▲ Tanesha Roshan Odom, 38, Gretels Hunt — first-degree burglary.

▲ Daniel Dante Potoka, 21, Fairfield Way, Evans — aggravated battery, affray.

▲ Nakya Lashae Rogers, 19, Brannen Road — third-degree forgery.

▲ Dantay Drashawn Williams, 22, Highway 67 South — aggravated assault (family violence/gun), terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass (family violence).





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Robert Kyle Blackburn, 30, St. Matthews Church Road, Metter — DUI (less safe/drugs).

▲ Eve Jaishan Graves, 21, Linwood Road, Savannah — DUI (less safe/drugs), marijuana possession (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug-related objects, speeding, driving while license suspended, seat belt violation.

▲ Christoper Josh Humphrey, 34, Rebekah Road — DUI (.08 or more).

INCIDENTS

▲ Incidents from the weekend will be reported in Wednesday and Thursday editions.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday; two calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — five accident calls, one first-responder call and 27 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, two coroner calls, two first-responder calls and 31 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 17 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one fire call and eight medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one accident call and 10 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 29 calls Friday; 53 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ AT&T — one call Saturday

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Center emergency room — one call Saturday.

▲ Candler County Hospital — one call Saturday.

▲ Westwood Nursing Center — one call Saturday.

▲ Camellia Health & Rehab — one call Sunday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle



