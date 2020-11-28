Police report, 11/28/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Harlie Renee Baker, 21, Mona Drive, Jesup — wanted person (Wayne County).

▲ Ronald Allen Ricks, 40, Metts Road — reckless conduct, criminal trespass.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kennedie Janise Allen, 18, Greenbranch Drive, Tyrone — possession of a false ID; two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of felonies; obstruction.

▲ Haley Marie Bales, 23, Macedonia Church Road — financial transaction card fraud, theft of lost or mislaid property.

▲ Terry Lavon Huff, 43, Maple Street — probation violation.

▲ John Wesley Kennedy, 22, Rucker Lane — two counts of possession of Schedule I controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of felonies.

▲ Julian Carl Wright, 20, Rucker Lane — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Alayna Marie Mizell, 19, Knight Drive — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Ephraim Arnez Kitchen, 24, Panola Avenue, Batesville, Miss. — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Shardasha Janae Brown, 20, Matthews Road — battery.

▲ Christopher Lamont Harris, 21, Dyches Road, Savannah — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jeremy Dustin Calhoun, 36, Stewart Street, Portal — holding a wireless device while driving; suspended license; failure to maintain lane; open container; DUI/less safe.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Victoria Danielle Davis, 33, Cone Homes — probation violation.

▲ Christopher Edward Thomas, 27, Harvey Drive, Brooklet — probation violation.





➤ Candler County Jail

Destiny McClendon, 25, Tillman, S.C. — speeding, suspended license, possession of a controlled substance.

Dontavius Plowden, 39, Statesboro-improper lane use; driving while unlicensed; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; improper tag; illegal use of blue lights, tail light\tag light violation.

Antonio Hall, 42, Glenville – improper lane use.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Someone reported damage to a wall.

▲ CAWANA ROAD — A man reported a vehicle missing that was later found at Lowe’s.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LAKEVIEW ROAD — A man reported a tenant threatened to “put him in the ground,” as well as his family, if they tried to evict him.

▲ METTS ROAD — A deputy responded to a dispute over an ended relationship and property ownership.

▲ STARLING ROAD — A woman said another woman blamed her for a relative being arrested, and has been calling her work telling people she stole her late mother’s assets. The complainant also said the offender made a fake social media account under her name and labeled her profile photo as “thief.” The accused denied doing so.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and no traffic warning and assisted two motorists Tuesday. Due to the holiday, reports for Wednesday and Thursday were unavailable.





➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ GRICE ROAD — Someone reported a theft.

▲ CHESTNUT STREET — Deputies responded to a case of identity fraud.

▲ LAKE CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported unlawful dumping.

▲ BRANNEN STREET — Someone reported a theft.

▲ BROWN ROAD — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ COTTON ROAD — Deputies responded to a battery and child cruelty case.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — six structure fires, one fire alarm, one brush/grass fire.

▲ REGISTER — three structure fires, one fire alarm, one brush/grass fire, one medical response fire call.

▲ NEVILS — two structure fires, one brush/grass fire.

▲ BAY DISTRICT — no calls.

▲ STILSON — one rescue call.

▲ BROOKLET — two structure fires, one brush/grass fire, one rescue call.

▲ LEEFIELD — no calls.

▲ CLITO — two structure fires.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ COLLECTED FROM THE COUNTY — 11 adult dogs, one puppy, nine adult cats.

▲ COLLECTED FROM CITY OF STATESBORO — three adult dogs and two adult cats.

▲ ADOPTED — three adult dogs, a cat and a kitten.

▲ TAKEN BY RESCUES — two adult dogs and seven puppies.

▲ RECLAIMED BY OWNERS — six adult dogs.

▲ DIED AT SHELTER — no animals.

▲ EUTHANIZED — two adult dogs (aggressive).

▲ FEES COLLECTED — $325.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Tuesday, 11 calls Wednesday and 20 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Tuesday, five calls Wednesday and two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — five calls Tuesday, six calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Tuesday and five calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — three calls Tuesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Tuesday, 21 calls Wednesday and 22 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — five calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Tuesday and two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Tuesday and three calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — one accident call, two coroner calls, one fire call, two first-responder calls, 22 medical calls and one rescue call Tuesday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 22 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls and 24 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and five medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one accident call and nine medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and six medical calls Wednesday; seven medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Tuesday, 36 calls Wednesday, 37 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Tuesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle