Police report, 11/24/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dylan McKenzie Beck, 19, Willow Bend Drive — following too closely, fleeing/attempt to elude, failure to maintain lane, hit-and-run.

▲ Terrion Rasharad Canty, 19, Johnson Street — probation violation.

▲ Tumesha Rochelle Jackson, 26, Palmetto Court — bench warrant.

▲ Theo Lanier, 51, Malibu Lane, Killeen, Texas — failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing/attempt to elude, suspended license, aggravated assault against a police officer, false imprisonment, battery.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Gary Daughtry, 33, Parkway Drive, Augusta — DUI/less safe/drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, headlights violation.

▲ Kyle Robert Franklin, 20, South Gordon Road, Mableton — sale, manufacture, distribution or purchase of marijuana; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; underage possession of alcohol; use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Rhaven Jamia Hannon, 19, Rucker Lane — simple battery/family violence.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Two people shoplifted $42 worth of goods and told police they did so because they did not have enough money. They were issued citations.

In a separate call, an offender was cited after shoplifting $151 in consumable goods.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET — A woman reported the theft of a denim purse from her home.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Police arrested a man who reportedly grabbed his girlfriend and broke her phone.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A man told police an unknown male struck him in the head with a gun.

In a separate call, a man said he was involved in a physical altercation. Police noted visible injuries and referred him to magistrate court to seek warrants.

In a different call, police responded to a large fight outside The Blue Room. Shell casings were found in the grassy field next to the bar but no injuries were reported.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A woman said her ex-boyfriend battered her and fought with several of her friends.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — A man was taken to the hospital after accidentally cutting himself while slicing fruit at a friend’s house.

In a separate call, a dog bit a woman on the ankle. She refused treatment.

▲ ENMARK/NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — A person shoplifted a $20 item.

▲ RUCKER LANE — A woman was arrested after police responded to a physical dispute.

▲ JEWEL DRIVE — Someone called police when a woman argued with her boyfriend over her sister and some food.

▲ HOLLY DRIVE — Police responded to reports of shots fired but found no evidence or suspects.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ EGRET PLACE — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ THE BARN MOBILE HOME PARK — Deputies responded to a call about an unruly child.

▲ LEE AVENUE — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and 17 traffic warning and assisted three motorists between Friday and Sunday.

▲ PAULSON PARKING — Someone reported a case of criminal trespass.

▲ G LOT — Officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday, 15 calls Saturday, 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — eight calls Friday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday, 19 calls Saturday, 18 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Friday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Sunday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call and 14 medical calls Friday, 25 medical calls Saturday, one accident call and 17 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — eight medical calls Friday, four medical calls Saturday, eight medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — five medical calls Friday, one first-responder call and four medical calls Saturday, one coroner call and two medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday, 34 calls Saturday, 28 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Jefferson County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia DOT Traffic Info 511 — one call Friday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle



