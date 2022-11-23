Police report, 11/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Jessica Alena Terrell, 41, Raintree Court — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Kendrick David Cutkelvin, 35, West 60 St., Savannah — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
▲ Ashton Jameil Jones, 33, West 60 St., Savannah — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
▲ Joshua Lenard McCullough, 22, Packinghouse Road — Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Harvey Alan Beecher, 49, Circle St., Glenville — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Yourlanda Levette Everett, 46, Institute St. — Criminal trespass.
▲ Craig LaShawn Hodges, 45, Hunnicutt Drive — Burglary second degree/felony, parole violation.
▲ Tabitha Brooke Reynolds, 21, Wrenwood Lane, Hinesville — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
▲ Nicholas Dewayne Smith, 32, Lovett St. — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Monday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Monday.
▲ Evans County Police Department — Four calls Monday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol — Five calls Monday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Monday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Monday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Monday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Monday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Monday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Monday.
▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.
▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Monday.
➤ Calls to Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Monday.
▲ Air Transport — One call Monday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Monday.
▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy