Police report, 11/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jessica Alena Terrell, 41, Raintree Court — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Kendrick David Cutkelvin, 35, West 60 St., Savannah — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Ashton Jameil Jones, 33, West 60 St., Savannah — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Joshua Lenard McCullough, 22, Packinghouse Road — Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Harvey Alan Beecher, 49, Circle St., Glenville — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Yourlanda Levette Everett, 46, Institute St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Craig LaShawn Hodges, 45, Hunnicutt Drive — Burglary second degree/felony, parole violation.

▲ Tabitha Brooke Reynolds, 21, Wrenwood Lane, Hinesville — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Nicholas Dewayne Smith, 32, Lovett St. — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Police Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Five calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Five calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Monday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Monday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy