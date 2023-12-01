Police report, 1/12/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Lorna Elaine Zunic, 50, Crepe Myrtle West — Battery/family violence, reckless conduct.

▲ Lacey Lawanda Bower, 37, Bleckley Drive, Claxton — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Stephen Cole Cason, 36, Cottonville Road, Savannah — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ George Weldon Young, 72, Steeple Chase Court — Battery.

▲ Heather Marie Bowen, 42, West Broad Court, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jyoti Ashwinkumar Patel, 46, East Main St. — Deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more/felony.

▲ Walter Lee Smith, 58, Church St. — Possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dylan James Payne, 22, Georgia 46, Metter — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Shamar Malcolm Littles. 22, Tiger Trail, Swainsboro — Aggravated assault/gun, aggravated assault/family violence/gun, terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, criminal trespass/family violence, theft by taking/misdemeanor, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Bettina Michelle Blakely, 55, Kent St. — Criminal trespass, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Kemuel Jahvon Moore, 29, Pamela Way — Giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officers, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, passion of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Patricia Taylor, 55, East Main St. — Arson third degree, battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Gabriel Porto Gazzoli, 43, Hucknall Place — DUI less safe drugs, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

▲ Charlie Warren Freeman, 19, Scott’s Way, Augusta — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, underage possession of alcohol.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Sawyer Townsend Strack, 18, Freyer Drive, Marietta — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by someone not of legal age.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Monday; 19 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Monday; 29 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 15 calls Monday; 13 calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Six calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Emanuel County — One call Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Monday; one accident call, one first responder call and 23 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and six medical calls Monday; three first responder calls and 10 medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Monday; 44 calls Tuesday.

Air Transport — Two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday; three calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy