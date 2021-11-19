Police report, 11/19/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Chandra Sadira Conner, 41, Aden Lanier Road – Battery.

Statesboro Police Department

Davontae Antwan Blackshear, 25, Wendwood Drive – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Wendell Cory, 56, Tattnall County St., Reidsville – Battery/family violence first offense.

Joshua Brent Haygood, 18, Stirring Court, Marietta – DUI less safe drugs, failure to yield when entering roadway.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – While on patrol, trooper witnessed vehicle was not maintaining its lane. During the traffic stop, I told her a check of her tag indicated there was no insurance on the vehicle. A family friend sent her a copy of her insurance card and officer verified through GEICO there was insurance on the vehicle. Upon walking back to the vehicle, trooper noticed half a marijuana grinder on the ground outside the driver’s door. Trooper saw driver open the door, but could not see what she did. Following vehicle search that found nothing illegal, driver was issued a citation of failure to maintain lane.

BOWEN LANE – Complainant said a chain saw was stolen from a barn at her home. She said the previous night her boyfriend asked her where her chainsaw was to cut some plywood. He then used a hand saw to cut the wood. She said she believes her boyfriend may have taken the chain saw since he had been arrested previously.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 40 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one coroner call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — One first responder call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 55 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 — Three calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Four calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Liberty County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy