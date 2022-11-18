Police report, 11/18/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Britney Udell Allen, 34, Jones St., Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

James Andrew Beasley, 40, Old Douglas Road, Hazelhurst – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jared Dan Seggelink, 19, Stambuk Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Anna Claire Stock, 21, Gladebrooke Ave. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Portal Police Department

Malik Ryderrious Nekel Horne, 20, Peach St., Dublin – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

John Quavious Tra Vendrick Norris, 22, Kitchens Road, Wrightsville – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Lardrickour Wesson Wright, 20, Goins Road, Wrightsville – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Michael Anthony Cartwright, 19, Bradford Way – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Trey Michael West, 43, Drake Lane, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no license on person, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

DAWNE DRIVE – Complainant said she noticed six fraudulent charges drafted via ACH/EFT in the amounts of $400, $300 and four charges of $200 each for a total of $1,500. She said her bank told her she would not be responsible for the charges and would get her money back.

ALLENWOOD DRIVE – Complainant said his former girlfriend owes him $270. She told him she called the Sheriff’s Office earlier and was using the Civil Division to deliver him the $270. Complainant was told the Civil Division had not received any such request. He was referred to Civil Court for possible remedies.

AKINS ANDERSON ROAD – Complainant said she contacted a local company about setting up telephone service. She was advised by the company that she had an unpaid balance of $153 from a previous service at a previous address. She was told her name, date of birth and Social Security number were on the account, but she said she never lived at that address.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Nov. 10-17)

Portal – Nine medical response calls; six fire alarms; one structure fire; two hazmat calls; one vehicle fire.

Register – Three medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one hazmat call; four fire alarm calls; one needs assistance call; four fire alarms.

Nevils – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm; one medical call.

Bay – Four medical response calls; one fire alarm; one hazmat call; one medical call.

Stilson –Three medical response calls; one rescue call; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 15 medical response calls; one public relations call; four fire alarms; one medical call; one rescue call; one structure fire.

Leefield – One structure fire; three medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Clito – One medical response call; one alarm call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Nine calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident calls and 19 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 43 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy