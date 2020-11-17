Police report, 11/17/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Waltavius Daundrey Roberts, 34, Riggs Mill Court — simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Sheryl Lynn Spann, 56, Mill Creek Apartments — public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

▲ Daymond Lee Waldon,44, Pope Road, Ellabell — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, bench warrant, probation violation.

▲ Isaiah Dante Key, 19, Key Akins Road — disorderly conduct.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kobi Alexander Grady, 20, Powderhorn Drive, St. Mary’s — DUI, improper turn.

▲ James Robert Curry, 37, Rocky Ford Road, Portal — possession of cocaine.

▲ Austin David Garcia, 36, Belcherry Loop, The Villages, Fla. — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, public intoxication, criminal trespass.

▲ Laporcha Deneen Hines, 32, Chandler Road- — criminal damage to property.

▲ Darius Ahmed Wigfall, 28, Gentilly Drive — two counts of criminal damage to property.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Colt Storm Stacy, 22, Frisco Cemetery Road, Lowell, Ariz. — DUI, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Michael Hubert Williams, 50, Leroy Street, Hazlehurst — DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal turn.

▲ Matthew Kyle Biltz, 18, Herty Drive — failure to yield after stop, failure to maintain lane, holding a wireless device while driving, possession of a fraudulent license, possession/use of drug-related objects, DUI/less safe/drugs,no license on person, failure to signal turn.

▲ Michael Joseph Harville, 49, Polk Road —failure to maintain lane, suspended license, open container, seat belt violation, DUI/less safe.

▲ Shakavia Juwaughn Hobley, 25, Brady Branch Road, Sylvania — speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal turn, DUI.

▲ Jasper Alopna Holzendorf, 45, Greengate Court, Savannah — failure to yield after stopping, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

▲ Justin Kyle Parker, 31, Ladson Road, Ladson, S.C. — DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — Police responded to a simple battery report.

▲ SPRINGHILL DRIVE — Officers responded to a reported simple battery case.

▲ ORANGE STREET — Police arrested a suspect after a man and woman fought physically.

▲ BELK — A suspect concealed $360 in merchandise and left without paying.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ JOHN R. COLEMAN ROAD — Deputies responded to a reported identity theft/fraud case.

▲ MARTIN SWINSON ROAD — A woman asked deputies to serve her son’s wife with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ J.S. NESMITH ROAD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ BEULAH LANE — A person called to report criminal trespassing and said they installed cameras on the property.

▲ HIGHWAY 67/ALFORD LANE — A resident reported a telephone scam from a Texas number.

▲ GEORGE ROAD — A man reported damage to a vehicle.

▲ INTERSTATE 16 — A woman said a man grabbed her while driving and she wanted to press charges. The man said he was trying to warn her about deer beside the road.

▲ BETHEL CHURCH ROAD — A complainant reported sexual assault. The incident listed sexual exploitation of children, computer pornography and distribution of sexually explicit materials.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued 14 traffic citations and 28 traffic warning and assisted six motorists from Friday to Sunday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ C LOT — Someone reported property damage and criminal trespass.

In another call, officers responded to a report of someone pointing a gun at another.

▲ FREEDOMS LANDING — Someone reported a noise violation and drug violation.

In a separate call, officers responded to simple battery incident.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone filed a drug complaint.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday, 13 calls Saturday, 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Friday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday, 36 calls Saturday, 44 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — seven calls Friday, two calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — four accident calls, one coroner call and 20 medical calls Friday, 25 medical calls Saturday, one coroner call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and six medical calls Friday, five medical calls Saturday, six medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and six medical calls Friday, one fire call and three medical calls Saturday five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Friday, 38 calls Saturday, 29 calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — two calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Sunday.

▲ Red Cross — one call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle