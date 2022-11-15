Police report, 11/15/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jennifer Finnegan Bynum, 37, Bluff Oak Drive, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Lewis Harold Cook, 62, Old Thorne Pond Road, Brooklet — Aggravated assault/ family violence, simple assault/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Darrel Damond Hunter, 38, Morris St. — Burglary second degree/felony, criminal damage to property second degree, possession of tools for commission of a crime.

▲ Cassidy Deanne Kile, 23, Pioneer Trail, Portal — Two charges criminal trespass, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Amanda Louise McCall, 29, Singleton Ave., Sylvania — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Amanda Elizabeth Millican, 41, River Oaks Drive, Cartersville — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, conspiracy to commit a felony.

▲ Devon Rashad Parker, 36, Palmer Row, Millen — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ William Philip Stuart, 27, Collins Terrace — DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Jerry Javontae Thomas, 40, Oakridge Drive, Albany — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ James Matthew Thompson, 33, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, tag lights required.

▲ Howard Allen Tucker, 39, Akins Pond Road — Theft by conversion/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dyquawen Torrie Anderson, 26, Taylor St., Pembroke — Possession of marijuana less than one oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Alfredo Cobos-Perez, 40, Matthews Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Na Tahasha Coleman, 26, Lewis Church Road, Millen — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Ausha Alexandria Gordon, 30, Simpson Town Road, Newington — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Brian Matthew Jennings, 41, Old Register Road — Theft by shoplifting, probation violation for a finger-printable charge/felony.

▲ Desean Rashane McCoy, 18, West Jones Ave. — Simple assault/family violence, interference with government property/felony, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ John Ordonez Mayic, 20, Kennedy St., Glennville — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Rashad Monta Porter, 33, Highway 301 North — Financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Eric Dontravious Shatteen, 28, Johnson St. — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, headlight requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Adam Giles Turner, 18, Knox Mountain Road, Rockmart — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Major Junior Williams, 64, Pine St. — Battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Rylee Grace Owen, 18, May Croft Knoll, Snellville — DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Jennifer Marie Santiago-Ruano, 30, East Jones Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, lighted headlight/other lights required.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Aaron Blake Lundy, 28, Wilton Drive — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Friday; seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 44 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 18 calls Friday; 16 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two coroner calls and 31 medical calls Friday; one fire call and 29 medical calls Saturday; 25 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 50 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Five calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Friday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy