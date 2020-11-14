Police report, 11/14/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Leroy Alex Davis, 41, Metter — suspended license.

▲ Trace Thomas Raposa, 23, Metter — suspended license, turning violation.

▲ Shavaughn Littles, 26, Cobbtown — criminal trespass.

▲ James Randy Sellers, 44, Auburn, Ala. — probation violation.

▲ Ronnie Thomas, 38, Stillmore — suspended license, speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Nehemia Xavier Jones, 20, Metter — criminal trespass, theft by taking.

▲ Hakiem Antwon Reid, 37, Savannah — suspended license, speeding, no insurance.

▲ Courtney Michelle Brooks, 24, Soperton — theft by taking.

▲ Kirby Wayne Allen, 39, Metter — criminal trespass.

▲ Dwight Smith, 54, Metter — suspended license.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Wayne Collins, 37, Mill Pond Road, Metter — possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Kaeshawn Malik Hodges, 19, Denmark Street — murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation.

▲ Robert Lee Redding, 32, Rountree Street — possession of cocaine, giving false information, obstruction, probation violation.

▲ Guy Octavion Hill, 33, Johnsom Street — bench warrant.

▲ Emerson Bernard Raymond, 54, Best Street — possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Tyquan Dashawn Johnson, 21, Canary Lane — first-degree burglary; marijuana purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale; possession of firearm during commission of felonies.

▲ Darian Vonqueles Palmer, 33, James Street — cocaine possession; methamphetamine possession; marijuana purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale.

▲ Michael Noel Ramos, 37, Chandler Road — battery (family violence).

▲ Stephen Dennis South, 67, Catalina Drive, Tybee Island — DUI (.08 or more), open container, following too closely.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ John Bailey Haynes, 20, Thomkin Drive — speeding, DUI.

▲ Andrew Gregory Ewaldsen, 21, Sheftall Circle, Savannah — headlights violation, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Tristan Wesleg Roush, 18, Penrose Drive, Savannah — DUI, license restriction violation, obscured tag.

▲ Trevor Michael Jennings, 20, King Down Road, Dunwoody — DUI (less safe/drugs), open container, following too closely, failure to exercise due care.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Joshua Rahshad Parrish, 27, Creekside Lane, Claxton — possession of firearm by convicted felon or first-offender.





INCIDENTS

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 129 — Deputies responded to a report of simple assault.

▲ THUMPER ROAD — Someone reportedly exploited an elderly or disabled person.

▲ DALE DRIVE — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ OLD PENCE FARM ROAD — Deputies responded to a disorderly gathering.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL — one structure fire.

▲ REGISTER — one structure fire.

▲ NEVILS — no calls.

▲ BAY DISTRICT — one fire alarm.

▲ STILSON — one fire alarm.

▲ BROOKLET — two fire alarms.

▲ LEEFIELD — no calls.

▲ CLITO — no calls.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GENTILLY ROAD — A criminal trespass incident involving damage at a park area was reported.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A resident reported a criminal trespass incident in which a vehicle was damaged.

▲ ALDRED AVENUE — Police responding to family violence call made an arrest.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ A RESIDENTIAL DRIVE — A woman reported that she checks her bank accounts every morning and found three purchases for $895.32, thus totaling $2,685.96, she had not made. The purchases were determined to have been three iPhone 12’s shipped to a different Bulloch county address, and the incident is being investigated as identity theft.

▲ CAWANA ROAD — A resident reported tools being stolen from a porch.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — A resident reported the theft of a Highpoint 40-caliber pistol.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Deputies responded to a call about an unruly child.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Thursday.

▲ C LOT — Police investigated a report of a suspicious person.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ J LOT — Police responded to a drug complaint.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Police are investigating an aggravated assault.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ COLLECTED FROM COUNTY — 16 adult dogs, one adult cat, two kittens.

▲ COLLECTED FROM CITY OF STATESBORO — seven adult dogs, three puppies, one adult cat, two kittens.

▲ ADOPTED three adult dogs, one puppy, one adult cat, three kittens.

▲ TAKEN BY RESCUES — eight puppies, one adult cat and one kitten.

▲ RECLAIMED BY OWNER — five adult dogs, one adult cat.

▲ DIED AT SHELTER — no animals.

▲ EUTHANIZED — three dogs (one medical, two aggressive) and one cat (medial).

▲ FEES COLLECTED — $202.50





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Wednesday and 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Wednesday and 29 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Wednesday and four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — three calls Wednesday and two calls Thursday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls Wednesday and four medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — one medical call Wednesday and six medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Wednesday and 39 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Thursday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — three calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Holli Saxon and Al Hackle