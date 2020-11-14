Police report, 11/14/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Candler County Jail
▲ Leroy Alex Davis, 41, Metter — suspended license.
▲ Trace Thomas Raposa, 23, Metter — suspended license, turning violation.
▲ Shavaughn Littles, 26, Cobbtown — criminal trespass.
▲ James Randy Sellers, 44, Auburn, Ala. — probation violation.
▲ Ronnie Thomas, 38, Stillmore — suspended license, speeding, DUI/less safe.
▲ Nehemia Xavier Jones, 20, Metter — criminal trespass, theft by taking.
▲ Hakiem Antwon Reid, 37, Savannah — suspended license, speeding, no insurance.
▲ Courtney Michelle Brooks, 24, Soperton — theft by taking.
▲ Kirby Wayne Allen, 39, Metter — criminal trespass.
▲ Dwight Smith, 54, Metter — suspended license.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Michael Wayne Collins, 37, Mill Pond Road, Metter — possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects.
▲ Kaeshawn Malik Hodges, 19, Denmark Street — murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation.
▲ Robert Lee Redding, 32, Rountree Street — possession of cocaine, giving false information, obstruction, probation violation.
▲ Guy Octavion Hill, 33, Johnsom Street — bench warrant.
▲ Emerson Bernard Raymond, 54, Best Street — possession of cocaine, possession/use of drug-related objects.
▲ Tyquan Dashawn Johnson, 21, Canary Lane — first-degree burglary; marijuana purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale; possession of firearm during commission of felonies.
▲ Darian Vonqueles Palmer, 33, James Street — cocaine possession; methamphetamine possession; marijuana purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale.
▲ Michael Noel Ramos, 37, Chandler Road — battery (family violence).
▲ Stephen Dennis South, 67, Catalina Drive, Tybee Island — DUI (.08 or more), open container, following too closely.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ John Bailey Haynes, 20, Thomkin Drive — speeding, DUI.
▲ Andrew Gregory Ewaldsen, 21, Sheftall Circle, Savannah — headlights violation, open container, DUI/less safe.
▲ Tristan Wesleg Roush, 18, Penrose Drive, Savannah — DUI, license restriction violation, obscured tag.
▲ Trevor Michael Jennings, 20, King Down Road, Dunwoody — DUI (less safe/drugs), open container, following too closely, failure to exercise due care.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police
▲ Joshua Rahshad Parrish, 27, Creekside Lane, Claxton — possession of firearm by convicted felon or first-offender.
INCIDENTS
➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office
▲ HIGHWAY 129 — Deputies responded to a report of simple assault.
▲ THUMPER ROAD — Someone reportedly exploited an elderly or disabled person.
▲ DALE DRIVE — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.
▲ OLD PENCE FARM ROAD — Deputies responded to a disorderly gathering.
➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments
▲ PORTAL — one structure fire.
▲ REGISTER — one structure fire.
▲ NEVILS — no calls.
▲ BAY DISTRICT — one fire alarm.
▲ STILSON — one fire alarm.
▲ BROOKLET — two fire alarms.
▲ LEEFIELD — no calls.
▲ CLITO — no calls.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ GENTILLY ROAD — A criminal trespass incident involving damage at a park area was reported.
▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A resident reported a criminal trespass incident in which a vehicle was damaged.
▲ ALDRED AVENUE — Police responding to family violence call made an arrest.
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ A RESIDENTIAL DRIVE — A woman reported that she checks her bank accounts every morning and found three purchases for $895.32, thus totaling $2,685.96, she had not made. The purchases were determined to have been three iPhone 12’s shipped to a different Bulloch county address, and the incident is being investigated as identity theft.
▲ CAWANA ROAD — A resident reported tools being stolen from a porch.
▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — A resident reported the theft of a Highpoint 40-caliber pistol.
▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Deputies responded to a call about an unruly child.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Thursday.
▲ C LOT — Police investigated a report of a suspicious person.
▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone reported a simple battery incident.
▲ J LOT — Police responded to a drug complaint.
▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Police are investigating an aggravated assault.
➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter
▲ COLLECTED FROM COUNTY — 16 adult dogs, one adult cat, two kittens.
▲ COLLECTED FROM CITY OF STATESBORO — seven adult dogs, three puppies, one adult cat, two kittens.
▲ ADOPTED three adult dogs, one puppy, one adult cat, three kittens.
▲ TAKEN BY RESCUES — eight puppies, one adult cat and one kitten.
▲ RECLAIMED BY OWNER — five adult dogs, one adult cat.
▲ DIED AT SHELTER — no animals.
▲ EUTHANIZED — three dogs (one medical, two aggressive) and one cat (medial).
▲ FEES COLLECTED — $202.50
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Wednesday and one call Thursday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Wednesday and 18 calls Thursday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Wednesday and five calls Thursday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Wednesday and three calls Thursday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday.
▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Wednesday and four calls Thursday.
▲ Portal Police Department — one call Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Wednesday and 29 calls Thursday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Thursday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Wednesday and four calls Thursday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — three calls Wednesday and two calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Thursday.
▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls Wednesday and four medical calls Thursday.
▲ Evans County EMS — one medical call Wednesday and six medical calls Thursday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Wednesday and 39 calls Thursday.
▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — two calls Wednesday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Thursday.
▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Wednesday.
▲ Screven County 911 — one call Thursday.
▲ Emergency Medical Dispatching — three calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Holli Saxon and Al Hackle