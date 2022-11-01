Police report, 1/11/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Angela Marie Hart, 39, Manor Drive, Metter — Possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Kenneth Giorgio Allen, 58, Rough Rider Road — Deposit account fraud/bad checks $1,500 or more/felony.

▲ Kaelin Alexis Deal, 26, Joe Waters Road, Millen — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Michael Everett King, 48, Victory St., Dallas — Simple battery against police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor, simple assault.

▲ Rachell Lang, 41, Olney Station, Ellabell — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Raul Ramirez Perez, 22 — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

▲ Sung Ja Yi, 52, Mooretown Road, Williamsburg, Va. — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Curtis Maurice Collins, 31, Buck Creek Road — Loitering or prowling, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.

▲ James Stephen Mattie, 48, Grady Johnson Lot — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Mariangela Morris, 21, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.,/criminal attempt.

▲ Yonitia Patrece Sherrod, 27, Maple Drive — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Moenajah Nicole Walker, 20, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.,/criminal attempt.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Joseph Bernard Collins, 32, Buck Creek Road — Harassing communications, stalking.

▲ William Jackson Hood, 21, Lanier Drive — Littering highway, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Micah James Rentz, 19, Kennedy Hall — Furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcohol under the age of 21, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call and 35 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one fire call and 36 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and two medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and five medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to other agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Saturday; 56 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Sunday.

▲ Toombs County — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — Four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy