Police report, 1/11/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Angela Marie Hart, 39, Manor Drive, Metter — Possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
▲ Kenneth Giorgio Allen, 58, Rough Rider Road — Deposit account fraud/bad checks $1,500 or more/felony.
▲ Kaelin Alexis Deal, 26, Joe Waters Road, Millen — Simple battery/family violence.
▲ Michael Everett King, 48, Victory St., Dallas — Simple battery against police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor, simple assault.
▲ Rachell Lang, 41, Olney Station, Ellabell — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.
▲ Raul Ramirez Perez, 22 — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license/misdemeanor.
▲ Sung Ja Yi, 52, Mooretown Road, Williamsburg, Va. — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Curtis Maurice Collins, 31, Buck Creek Road — Loitering or prowling, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.
▲ James Stephen Mattie, 48, Grady Johnson Lot — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
▲ Mariangela Morris, 21, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.,/criminal attempt.
▲ Yonitia Patrece Sherrod, 27, Maple Drive — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
▲ Moenajah Nicole Walker, 20, Chandler Road — Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.,/criminal attempt.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Joseph Bernard Collins, 32, Buck Creek Road — Harassing communications, stalking.
▲ William Jackson Hood, 21, Lanier Drive — Littering highway, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
▲ Micah James Rentz, 19, Kennedy Hall — Furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcohol under the age of 21, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement
▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Saturday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call and 35 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one fire call and 36 medical calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and two medical calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and five medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.
➤ Calls to other agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Saturday; 56 calls Sunday.
▲ Air Transports — One call Sunday.
▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Sunday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Screven County 911 — One call Sunday.
▲ Georgia Power — One call Sunday.
▲ Toombs County — One call Sunday.
▲ Other agencies — Four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy