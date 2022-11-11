Police report, 11/11/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 27-Nov. 3)

Portal – 16 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire; two woods fires.

Register – 10 medical response calls; two vehicle fires; one structure fire; two woods fires.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one accident with injuries; one vehicle fire.

Bay – Two medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

Stilson –Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush/grass fire.

Brooklet – 15 medical response calls; two accidents with injuries; two fire alarms; one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire.

Leefield – One structure.

Clito – Two medical response calls; one brush/grass fire; two structure fires.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 3 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Eight calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 18 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 33 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One Wednesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.

Other agency – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy