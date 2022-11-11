Police report, 11/11/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
INCIDENTS
Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls October 27-Nov. 3)
Portal – 16 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire; two woods fires.
Register – 10 medical response calls; two vehicle fires; one structure fire; two woods fires.
Nevils – Three medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one accident with injuries; one vehicle fire.
Bay – Two medical response calls; one vehicle fire.
Stilson –Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush/grass fire.
Brooklet – 15 medical response calls; two accidents with injuries; two fire alarms; one brush/grass fire; one vehicle fire.
Leefield – One structure.
Clito – Two medical response calls; one brush/grass fire; two structure fires.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 3 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Eight calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 18 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 33 calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One Wednesday.
Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.
Other agency – One call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy