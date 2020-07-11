Police report, 11/7/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Steven Lee Boswell, 38, Burton Ferry Road — probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eric Jameark Holly, 24, Denmark Street — felony theft by taking; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; reckless conduct; probation violation.

▲ Vanity Miracle Jones, 32, Bobby Donaldson Avenue — possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Billy Ray Scott. 41, Highway 169, Claxton — transmitting pornography.

▲ Husher Michael Brown, 18, Thomas Street — four counts of entering auto.

▲ Leon Hagins, 47, Mikell Street — bench warrant.

▲ Rashae Grace Morris, 31, Lanier Drive — 2nd-degree cruelty to a child.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Merrick Aslyn Payne, 19, Highway 67 — DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Officers assisted people involved in a civil dispute.

▲ WEST PARRISH STREET — Someone reported being victim of a simple assault.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — Police took a report on lost or stolen property.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Incidents will be reported Tuesday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued six citations and seven warnings and two motorist assisted Thursday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — eight calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — six accident calls and 23 medical calls Thursday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and six medical calls Thursday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one first-responder call and three medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 34 calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Thursday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



