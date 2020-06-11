Police report, 11/6/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Ashton Wade Screws, 24, Timberline Road – probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ James Andrew Beasley, 38. Dixon Grove Circle, Metter – theft by shoplifting/

▲ Timothy Landon Hollingsworth, 27, South Main Street – simple assault/family violence.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Officers responded to a report of simple battery

▲ FOOD WORLD/HIGHWAY 80 WEST – A person was charged with shoplifting a $17 clothing item.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone was issued a citation for shoplifting about $160 in household goods and assorted merchandise.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – While conducting an inspection, a woman was bitten by a dog. Animal control also responded.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A man was arrested after a woman said he hit her and punched a hole in a wall.

In a separate call, police are investigating an aggravated assault.

▲ BALDWIN STREET – Police responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman said she engaged in a physical fight with her boyfriend. Police gave her information on seeking warrants.

▲ BERMUDA RUN DRIVE – Police responded to a verbal dispute between neighbors.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MUD ROAD – Deputies responded to a civil dispute over purchase of a car.

▲ PRETORIA RUSHING ROAD – A man argued with his wife because she spent grocery money on a watch. She told deputies he did not give her enough money for necessities and mistreated her but the Lord would not allow her to leave him.

▲ WATERING HOLE COURT – When a woman denied her juvenile daughter $185 to attend a homecoming game, the child keyed her mother’s car.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – Deputies responded to a reported burglary.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and three traffic warning and assisted three motorists Wednesday.

▲ RECREATIONAL; ACTIVITY CENTER – Police assisted an injured person.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police –two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – nine calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Bulloch) – one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – 2 accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 19 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call and four medical calls Wednesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – one medical call Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 27 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac – three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Wednesday.





– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon

